New League of Legends Map Teased Ahead of Next Game Mode

League of Legends is getting a new game mode in the future, a mode where four teams of two face off against one another in a round-based deathmatch sort of experience. A 2v2v2v2 mode is naturally much different than anything else Riot Games has ever put in League, so it'll of course need a new map, too, to house four different teams. Riot teased players just recently with some early explorations of what that new map might look like, though it looks like we're still some time away from seeing the real deal and getting the new game mode itself.

The tease in question was shared as part of the latest video from the developers which talked about things like new champions and reworks as well as an upgraded bot experience. Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead gameplay producer for League, talked about the new maps and the mode towards the end of that video.

"Now I want to give a little update on the 2v2v2v2 game mode, which we're going to ship with the big summer event this year," Mireles said. "We're also building a completely new map from the ground up to support the mode. We can't wait to hear what you think about it when you get to play it in a few months."

A visual on Twitter was also shared afterwards by some of the League accounts for those who didn't stick around in the video long enough to see the concepts. Given that the game mode revolves around dwindling numbers of teams as people are eliminated, it's unclear if or how the map might change as a match goes on, but these concepts give some idea of what Riot's thinking about for this new map.

Here are some early explorations of the brand new map for the 2v2v2v2 mode.



Who's the first person you'd like to try out this new mode with? pic.twitter.com/CwwPrLQfhI — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) May 6, 2023

The 2v2v2v2 game mode has been talked about several times before. At the time it was first revealed, Riot said it didn't have too many specifics for what the mode would entail beyond the team composition, but it did offer some broad details on what was planned.

"Enter our hero, a 2v2(v2v2) mode where four teams of two will pick champions and be paired against another team in several deathmatch-style rounds," Riot said. "Champions will progress in power over the game, gaining items, levels, and special powers called Augments in between the combat rounds. Teams are eliminated after losing enough rounds, allowing you to queue up immediately. If that sounds familiar, it's probably because you've played TFT's Double Up mode, which was our inspiration... just League-ified."

This new game mode will be out in a couple of months, so look for more details on it and its new map to be shared ahead of its release.