Highly Rated PS5 Game Discounted to Just $8

A highly rated PS5 game is currently on sale for just $7.99, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. While there are dozens of incredible PS4 deals on the PlayStation Store, finding a noteworthy PS5 deal is much more challenging. The reasons for this are obvious. PS4 games are now a generation old while the PS5 is still fairly new. In a couple of years, this should change and PSN should become more and more populated with cheap PS5 games. Until then, PS5 users are going to have dig deeper to find noteworthy deals. To this end, Paint the Town Red is only $7.99 until May 11.

If you've never heard of this game, it was released back in 2021. There are no user reviews on the PlayStation Store, but there is on Steam, where the game is most popular. On Steam, the game boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" user review rating, the highest rating you can earn on Steam and a very rare one at that. To achieve this, the game has posted a 95 percent positive rate across 20,304 ratings.

"Paint the Town Red is a chaotic first person melee combat game set in different locations and time periods and featuring a massive rogue-Lite adventure," reads an official blurb about the game. "The voxel-based enemies can be punched, bashed, kicked, stabbed and sliced completely dynamically using almost anything that isn't nailed down."

Normally to play Paint the Town Red on PS5, you have to fork over $19.99. In other words, this represents savings of 60 percent. There is no other way to play it because it's not included in any form of PlayStation Plus. For $7.99, you get a game that takes six to nine hours to beat, but remember it's a rogue-lite, so there is a big emphasis placed on replayability.

For more PlayStation 5 coverage -- including everything from the latest official PS5 news and deals to the latest unofficial PS5 rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, let us know what you think with a comment. Will you be checking out Paint the Town Red on PS5 now that it's so cheap?