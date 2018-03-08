Dark Souls, The Legend of Zelda, and Final Fantasy Specialty Books Almost Completely Funded

The quest continues to bring amazing books based off of even more amazing franchises to bookshelves everywhere. Third Editions, which is a French publisher, is looking to fund English translations of their popoular titles based off of franchises like Dark Souls, The Legend of Zelda, and Final Fantasy.

The ongoing campaign is actually their second Kickstarter and at 75% of the way to their funding goal, it looks like we could really see this happening! To keep interested fans in the know about what’s going on, Third Editions posted this as their most recent update:

Hi guys!

This second Kickstarter campaign is running smoothly! We reached 75 % of the goal in just a few short days. We are trully ecstatic! And we’re glad you chose to support and trust us one more time. Thanks to all of you for helping us.

We are also lucky enough for being selected as a « Project We Love » by the Kickstarter team!

As you can guess, it’s a really good start. But the journey is far from over and we still have a long road ahead. First thing first: achieving the goal. Despite the success of the campaign, the objective is not complete yet and the books not secured. So if you’ve planned to support us and haven’t done it yet, don’t forget to do so.

And the sooner we reach the final line, the sooner we will be able to show you the pretty cool stuff we have in mind for the next phase of the campaign.

We still need your help to spread the word. Tell your friends, family and neighbors. If you know someone passionate about video games analysis, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Zelda or Final Fantasy, tell them about us.

Interested in backing this translation project? You can check out their official (second) kickstarter right here! For a TL&DR of what’s in store if this becomes fully funded:

Zelda: The History of a Legendary Saga – Volume 2: Breath of the Wild

The second volume of Third Editions’ Legend of Zelda series focuses on 2017’s open-world masterpiece Breath of the Wild, examining its incredible game design, world building and tightly woven lore.

Dark Souls: Beyond the Grave – Volume 2: Bloodborne and Dark Souls III

Beyond the Grave – Volume 2 picks up from where the first book left off, exploring the plague-ravaged streets of Bloodborne, a game palpably crawling with unease, and FromSoftware’s Souls series climax, the critical and commercial titan of Dark Souls III.

The Legend of Final Fantasy VIII

A comprehensive analysis of one of the popular role-playing series’ most fondly remembered entries, in the same detailed vein as Third Editions’ Final Fantasy VII book.