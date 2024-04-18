Darkest Dungeon 2 Gets a PS5 and PS4 Release Date

Red Hook Studios has finally announced that it will be bringing Darkest Dungeon II to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in just a few short months. Initially revealed all the way back in 2019, the sequel to Darkest Dungeon ended up launching in early access in 2021. After nearly two years of this phase, Red Hook ended up finally pushing out the 1.0 version of DDII last year on May 2023 on PC. Since that time, it has been known that console versions of the roguelike have been on the horizon. Now, those on PlayStation have a date to circle on the calendar when it comes to experiencing Darkest Dungeon II for themselves.

Announced alongside a new trailer, Red Hook Studios confirmed that it's bringing Darkest Dungeon II to PS5 and PS4. Specifically, the game is set to launch this summer on July 15, 2024. Pre-orders for DDII have actually started today on the PlayStation Store and have shown that the game will retail for $39.99. However, those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus can pre-order Darkest Dungeon II at a discounted value of 15%, which leads to it costing $33.99.

As for the differences with the PlayStation iteration of Darkest Dungeon II, Red Hook Studios has indicated that it's largely identical to the version seen currently on PC. The only major changes with this version is that it will take advantage of the various features that are found with the PS5's DualSense controller. Additionally, The Binding Blade DLC is also going to launch in tandem with the base game in July and can be purchased as part of the "Oblivion Bundle" on the PS Store for $44.99.

If you'd like to learn more about Darkest Dungeon II, you can find its newest trailer and official synopsis below.

"Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within. Gather your courage and ride out into the chaos of a world undone. Four heroes and a stagecoach are all that stand between darkness and salvation.