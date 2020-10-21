Darkest Dungeon 2 to Release in Early Access in 2021

✖

Darkest Dungeon II, the eagerly awaited sequel to developer Red Hook Studios' Darkest Dungeon, is officially set to release as an Early Access title on the Epic Games Store in 2021. The new entry was announced last year, and while not much is known about the title as of yet, a new teaser trailer was also released today.

"[Darkest Dungeon II] will test your mettle and drive you to the brink of madness," the new Epic Games Store listing reads. "Armor yourself with purpose and provision your party for the journey ahead. It will be arduous."

You can check out the new teaser trailer below:

Darkest Dungeon II is coming in 2021! It’s time to face the failures of the past. Lash your gear to the stagecoach, fix your eyes on the horizon, and prepare to roll into Early Access.https://t.co/b61kbnefxY Wishlist today:https://t.co/SPLLOxgWRr pic.twitter.com/Xx4zLwoAWP — Darkest Dungeon (@DarkestDungeon) October 21, 2020

It’s time to face the failures of the past. Darkest Dungeon II is coming to the Epic Games Store - Early Access begins 2021!https://t.co/6Ug4ISIoWF pic.twitter.com/Lszt18lcg4 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 21, 2020

As noted above, Darkest Dungeon II is set to release as an Early Access title on the Epic Games Store in 2021. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet. The original Darkest Dungeon video game is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A board game based on the franchise is currently raising funds on Kickstarter. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Darkest Dungeon right here.

