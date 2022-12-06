David Harbour Reveals Role in Unannounced Horror Game

David Harbour is set to star next year in a big screen adaptation of PlayStation's Gran Turismo franchise, but it seems the actor is also going to appear in an actual video game as well! In an interview with Video Games FanNation, Harbour revealed that he is set to appear in a horror game alongside Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer. Harbour did not reveal much in the way of additional details, such as the game's title or even the developer. However, he seems to be under the impression that it will be coming out in 2023.

"I actually have one coming out," Harbour told Video Games FanNation. "Me and Jodie Comer did a video game. That'll be coming out… I think it's next year. A horror game."

Hopefully we'll learn more about this new game sometime in the near future! The Game Awards is set to take place later this week, and host Geoff Keighley loves to have Hollywood actors and actresses show up unexpectedly. Given that, it's entirely possible we could see Harbour announcing the game within the next couple days. That's entirely based on speculation, but if the game really is coming sometime next year, we shouldn't be kept waiting too long for more information.

For those unfamiliar with the Gran Turismo movie, it's set to release in August 2023. The movie is actually based on the true story of a teenage fan that starts out winning Gran Turismo competitions and later becomes a real-life race car driver. Harbour will appear in the film as the driver's mentor, and has recently praised director Neill Blomkamp. Speaking with Collider last month, Harbour said "there's a visceralness to this movie, to this video game world that is so cool." Fans still have a long time to wait to see if it will do justice to the franchise, but Harbour seems pretty confident about it!

Are you excited to see what game Harbour is appearing in? What horror franchise would you like to see the actor appear in? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!