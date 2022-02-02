Days Gone 2 Petition Closing in on 150,000 Signatures

Last month, Day Gone director Jeff Ross shared his frustration over PlayStation’s treatment of the game, and the company’s lack of interest in a sequel. While critical reception to Days Gone was a bit mixed, it sold fairly well, at least on par with Ghost of Tsushima. Sadly, PlayStation passed on making a sequel, much to the frustration of Ross. It seems that many fans aren’t ready to give up the fight, however! A Change.org petition has been started to show Sony that there’s still interest in Days Gone 2. As of this writing, the petition has reached an impressive 144,800 signatures!

At this point, it seems unlikely that PlayStation will reverse course on a Days Gone sequel, but the increased exposure over the last month can’t hurt! Days Gone released on PlayStation 4 in 2019. According to Ross, the game had sold more than 8 million copies when he left Sony a year and a half later, and has gone on to sell more than a million copies on Steam since its PC release last May. Ross had big plans for the follow-up, and hoped to improve on the first game in a number of different ways.

Of course, the video game industry is filled with plenty of other beloved games that never received sequels. Video game development is a long and costly process, and that fact is even truer in the era of the PlayStation 5. That doesn’t make it any easier for the fans that have been hoping to revisit the world introduced in Days Gone, however. It remains to be seen whether the petition will be able to sway Sony, but if it can gain more interest, it’s certainly not impossible. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Days Gone is available now on PlayStation 4 and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

