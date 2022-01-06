Days Gone Director Shares Disappointment Over PlayStation’s Treatment of the Game

Earlier today, developer Sucker Punch Productions celebrated sales for Ghost of Tsushima, which have now surpassed 8 million copies on PlayStation platforms. That number likely represents combined sales on PS4 and PS5, but it’s an impressive number, either way. While Sony is clearly happy with the game’s success, Jeff Ross couldn’t help but compare the game’s treatment to Days Gone. On Twitter, the game director stated that management made him feel like his game was a failure, despite the fact that Days Gone performed similarly well, and has since gone on to find success on PC.

“At the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been out for a year and a half (and a month), and sold over 8 million copies. It’s since gone on to sell more, and then a million+ on Steam. Local studio management always made us feel like it was a big disappointment,” Ross wrote on Twitter.

Ross went on to say that he “was planning on building on top of the original for a kick-ass sequel.” Sadly, it seems that follow-up will never happen, despite the game’s commercial success. In the comments, Ross goes on to say that the gaming media didn’t help, and some fans seem to believe the Metacritic score might have had something to do with Sony’s attitude towards Days Gone. However, Ross says that the reason “wasn’t ever explained well,” so it’s difficult to say for certain.

The difference in Sony’s treatment of Ghost of Tsushima and Days Gone is easy to see. Days Gone won’t be getting a sequel, and plans are already underway for a big screen adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima. For fans of Ross’ game, it truly must be disheartening, and it says a lot about how fickle the video game industry can be.

Days Gone is available now on PlayStation 4, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

How do you feel about PlayStation’s treatment of Days Gone? Are you surprised the game didn’t get a sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!