‘Days Gone’ File Size, Day One Patch Revealed

In less than two weeks, PlayStation 4 gamers will have their hands on the next big exclusive to hit the platform from Bend Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Days Gone is looking to add a bit of depth to the zombie-slaying genre with a gripping tale that follows Deacon St. John throughout the Pacific Northwest, which features Freakers galore. Now that there isn’t much time left until the game launches, however, it may be time to ensure you have enough space on your hard drive to store the title and its day one patch, which were both recently revealed.

According to German site Playfront, Days Gone‘s install size will be coming in at a whopping 67 GB. In addition to this, they also reported that a day one patch will also be released, but the size is unknown at this time. They did note, however, that the patch will only be making small tweaks and fixing a few bugs here and there, so it shouldn’t be too terrible in terms of size.

For a bit more on the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone:

“Using the power of PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine 4, Days Gone offers an incredibly realistic and detailed open-world experience. Immerse yourself in vast and hostile environments, and explore their secrets. Search abandoned vehicles, houses, truck stops and towns as you scavenge for resources. But be careful — day and night cycles, along with dynamic weather systems, all affect gameplay and enemy behavior.

“Perfect your gameplay with an endless combination of strategy and play in every situation. Craft customized items using pieces and parts found in the field, from brutal melee weapons to traps and more. Act wisely, as every choice can be the difference between life and death.”

Days Gone is set to arrive on April 26th exclusively for PlayStation 4. For more on the title, check out some of our previous coverage.

