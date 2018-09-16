New ‘Days Gone’ Trailer And Official Key Art Revealed

PlayStation Japan has released a brand-new Day’s Gone trailer offering up another look at the game’s combat, as well as its story.

The new trailer is specifically meant for PlayStation fans in Japan, but beyond the occasional Japanese text there really isn’t much distinguishing it from an English trailer. The trailer also seemingly confirms there is no Japanese voice acting, or at least it hasn’t been localized yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the new trailer, developer Sony Bend has also unveiled the game’s official key art. The reveal comes way of Twitter and shows off Deacon taking a rest perched up on his motorcycle as a horde of Freakers maddeningly sprint his way.

The key art also embodies one of the game’s larger themes: “the world comes for you.”

The key art for #DaysGone has been revealed! This World Comes For You. pic.twitter.com/HmCptHUNmJ — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) September 13, 2018

Days Gone is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is poised to release on February 22, 2019. For more media and news on the game, click here. For more information on what the game is about, here’s an official overview:

At its core, Days Gone is about survivors and what makes them human: desperation, loss, madness, betrayal, friendship, brotherhood, regret, love – and hope. It’s about how even when confronted with such enormous tragedy they find a reason to live. Hope never dies.

Unique Enemies

In addition to human drifters, marauders, and other groups, Deacon must face a wilderness overrun by Freakers – mindless, feral creatures, more animal than human but very much alive and quickly evolving. Freakers have needs, habits and behaviors that the player can learn and adapt to.

Unique Setting

The harsh high-desert of the Pacific Northwest offers a large variety of environments in a single geographical area. One minute Deacon can be riding through a pristine forest, a snow field, a lush meadow, and the next, be in the harsh desert lava fields. The hazardous environments, scarred by millions of years of volcanic activity, are defined by ancient lava flows, mountains, caves, cliffs and river basins, delivering a breathtaking backdrop to an equally diverse style of gameplay. Cinnabar mines, lava tube caves and small rural towns offer a variety of environments to explore.

A Dynamic World

Using the power of PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine 4, Days Gone offers an incredibly realistic and detailed open-world experience. Vast and hostile environments can be fully explored on the back of Deacon’s drifter bike. Abandoned vehicles can be searched for useful items. Towns and buildings can be entered and searched – at great risk. All lighting is done in real time – eye adaption technology creates a real sense of dread when entering dark buildings; day and night have an impact on the experience; weather affects enemy behavior.

Brutal Sandbox Combat

Exemplifying true, free-form gameplay, Days Gone offers freedom to explore, strategize and play “your way.” Every challenge can be approached and completed in an almost infinite number of ways. Many different items and weapons can be crafted using items found in the field, including brutal melee weapons and traps. Customizable weapons and skills offer true freedom in how the game is played.