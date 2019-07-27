DC Deck-Building Game: Rebirth Features New Scenarios, Heroes, and Gameplay

Cryptozoic’s DC Deck-Building Game continues to flourish with new expansions, but now the hit game is entering the Rebirth era of DC Comics with a big-time evolution of the core game. DC Deck-Building Game: Rebirth is a 1-4 player game that evolves the core deck building mechanics of the original and its expansions with the addition of linked campaign scenarios, character progression, and character movement, which will take your chosen hero to iconic locations from the comics. Each of these scenarios will include special rules and new cards, and the game will also throw in side missions that players can tackle to grab new cards and repair their locations.

As opposed to past releases, this game will be a mainly cooperative experience, but you can still play competitively or even solo, and you’ll do so with a set of heroes that includes Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, The Flash, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz, and Green Lantern Simon Baz.

“Rebirth is a Scenario-driven experience, and is typically played in Campaign Mode, though there are other ways to play,” said Matt Hyra, Lead Designer of DC Deck-Building Game: Rebirth. “At the end of each session, players keep track of various milestones on record sheets that can have consequences in the next Scenario. This game lets you become a true hero as you strategize with your teammates, use Assist cards to help each other, and even position your character to stop Villains in their tracks, protecting your fellow players . . . and the city too!”

The game will be available starting on August 1st from game stores and at Gen Con simultaneously, and Cryptozoic will also release a special Launch Kit to coincide with the debut. The kit will feature a playmat, an introductory scenario card (Learning the Ropes), a poster, and an info card, which will run retailers $20.

You can check out the full product details below, and you can check out some images of the game above and below as well.

Number of players: 1-4

Ages: 15+

Playtime: 60 minutes

Cerberus Engine

Game Design by Matt Hyra and Nathaniel Yamaguchi

Contents Summary:

Over 240 Main Game Cards

41 Unlockable Cards

8 Resealable Scenario Packs

8 Oversized Super Hero Cards

8 Character Standees with Bases

7 Double-Sided Location Tiles

1 Threat Track

9 Threat Tiles

28 Tokens

1 Randomizer Card

1 Plastic Divider

1 Rulebook

Are you excited for the Rebirth era in DC’s Deck-Building Game? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Tabletop!