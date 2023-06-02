DC Dual Force Beta Signups Now Open

DC fans have been patiently awaiting the release of DC Dual Force, and the game's PC beta is finally set to arrive this month. The beta was originally planned for North America only, but developer CCG Lab, Inc. announced today that it will be available globally. It's worth noting that this is an English-only beta, "with localized international releases coming soon afterward." That opens the beta up to a lot more potential players, and should help the game's developers test things out and prepare for DC Dual Force's full release!

Readers interested in signing up for the beta can do so right here. A trailer for the game can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Are you ready to pair up the World’s Finest Super Heroes and Super-Villains for epic-level strategic combat? The #DCDualForce PC beta begins in June for North America, followed by localized international releases! Sign up for the beta, and learn more at https://t.co/6rNZKc3MA0! pic.twitter.com/iB3HszXMEl — dcdualforce (@dcdualforce) June 1, 2023

As of this writing, the beta for DC Dual Force does not have an actual start date. We do know that it's coming sometime in the month of June, but nothing beyond that has been revealed. Hopefully fans are looking at a release sometime in the first half of the month, as opposed to later in June.

For those unfamiliar with DC Dual Force, the game features card-based mechanics where players must create decks composed of heroes and villains spanning the DC Universe. Several characters have already been confirmed for the game, including fan favorites such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, the Joker, Harley Quinn, and more. In an interesting twist, the game will feature scenarios based on actual comic storylines, with new comics being added each week. Completing these storylines will earn the player "exclusive card prizes." In the trailer above, a sequence based on the New 52 Reboot of Justice League can be seen.

DC Dual Force's card-based gameplay is sure to draw comparisons to Marvel Snap, but the game's developers have a lot of room to make something unique. DC Dual Force promises to drawn on "over 80 years of comic book history." The DC Universe has featured so many different characters in that span, and DC Dual Force should have no shortage of content to work with. Thankfully the game's beta should give us a much better idea of what to expect from the full release!

Are you excited for DC Dual Force? Do you plan to sign up for the beta? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!