James Gunn and Suda51 Aren't Involved With Lollipop Chainsaw Remake

Guardians of the Galaxy director and Lollipop Chainsaw writer James Gunn is not involved with the newly announced remake of the cult-classic video game. The acclaimed director is largely known for his work with Marvel and DC, but prior to that, he wrote Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead remake, the two live-action Scooby-Doo films, and directed some low-budget movies like Super. He also took a stab at writing a video game, particularly Suda51's Lollipop Chainsaw. The game was a whacky, colorful hack and slasher that followed a high school cheerleader around as she killed zombies in California. It leaned into a lot of the stereotypes of a "valley girl" while making the game fun and absurd, but it only received average reviews and began to fade away as it became hard to acquire due to the game being delisted from digital storefronts.

Earlier today, it was announced that Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake from Dragami Games that will release in 2023. The game will feature new graphics and replace the licensed music from the original game, which is likely why the game is largely unavailable today. With that said, Lollipop Chainsaw co-director Suda51 and co-writer James Gunn are not involved with the game's production. Gunn took to Twitter to state that he had only heard of the project a couple of weeks ago from Suda and no one had even approached them about the remake. Gunn went on to state that he doesn't endorse or condemn the project, simply because he doesn't know anything about it.

I neither endorse nor condemn it! I simply don’t know anything about it. But as articles are starting to slap our names on there, I think it’s important to make clear no one ever approached us about it. https://t.co/yPOT76AeWp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 5, 2022

While Gunn is a busy man and is knee-deep in post-production on Guardians of the Galaxy 3, it does seem strange to not consult Suda51 who co-directed the original game. As of right now, no concrete release date or platforms have been announced, but it's expected to release on current-gen consoles. Whether or not the developers will consult with the two creators in the coming months remains to be seen.

Are you excited for the return of Lollipop Chainsaw? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.