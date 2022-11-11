DC Studios Reportedly Has Ambitious Video Game Plans for New Superhero Universe

The recently named DC Studios, partially helmed by The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, reportedly has big aspirations for video games. DC has had a lot of video games over the years, but sort of created a problem after having massive success. Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham series was such a major achievement for superhero games and really set the standard that every game is now living in its shadow. Games like Gotham Knights have since been released and can't shake the comparisons despite being pretty different games. There are a lot of lofty expectations for DC games now and the company has seemed a bit scared to come at them head-on, hence why we haven't gotten a proper Superman game in nearly 20 years.

However, it seems DC has some new plans. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran pitched their general 10 year plan for the company to other Warner Bros. Discovery employees. The duo has begun figuring out what that looks like and their ultimate plan is to tell a big, grand story similar to the MCU. However, the way they will tell this story may vary in a big way. While movies and TV shows will be a key piece of the puzzle, Safran noted that they want video games to be part of their "great overarching story". Whether that means movie tie-in games or something like a Superman game that serves as a follow-up or prequel to Man of Steel 2 with Henry Cavill remains to be seen.

"This was such a unique opportunity to tell one great overarching story", said Safran. "One beautiful big story across film, television gaming, live-action, and animation."

It could be used in a key way to expand the lore and stories of the DC Universe rather than just re-tell it via a video game. Movie tie-in games seem to be more of a thing of the past, especially given how long it takes to make a game nowadays. It's not as feasible as it was a decade ago, so it seems more likely these hypothetical video games would be unique entries to this DC saga.

