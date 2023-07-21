DC United Heroes Announced

Gevid Entertainment has announced DC United Heroes, a new interactive streaming series, licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and being made in partnership with DC. According to the elevator pitch of the series, fans will determine what kind the fate of characters and "what kinds of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains" they will become.

"Fans determine how Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman work together and whether they succeed or fail – leading up to the very formation of the Justice League," reads the pitch. "The entire canonical story of DC Heroes United is up to the participating audience to decide. And the outcomes of their choices will be forever imprinted in DC canon. When the story of Earth-212 begins, our favorite Super Heroes and Super-Villains remain in the shadows, largely unknown to one another and mostly serving as legend and rumor to civilians. The appearance of the magical Tower of Fate in Gotham City thrusts these fledgling heroes into the spotlight – together and in opposition."

The pitch continues: "As DC Heroes United unfolds, the audience will make choices of morality, leadership and sacrifice on behalf of its leads. Viewers will decide whether The Dark Knight and Man of Steel work well together, whether they trust one another, and how much. How Batman responds to Wonder Woman and Superman fighting crime in Gotham City. Whether Lex Luthor gives into his darker desires. And ultimately, who fights for good, evil, or themselves, and why. A story whose decisions become immutable DC multiverse canon, DC Heroes United will feature a plethora of DC Comic Super Heroes and Super-Villains beyond the Trinity. Genvid also teamed up with the renowned artist Terry Dodson to bring this epic origin story to life."

At the moment of publishing, there's no word of when this will release. The details above, the pitch, are all we have at the moment. That said, as we wait for more details be sure to weigh in with what you think. Are you looking forward to DC United Heroes or do you need more details before you board the hype train?