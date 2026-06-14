DC’s New Game Just Revealed How To Get An Exclusive Batman Promo

There are quite a few question marks regarding DC’s future gaming plans, but things are looking up thanks to the recent Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and the upcoming Batman: Enemies of Gotham City, Batman: Gotham City Crimes, and the potential Batman game from Rocksteady down the line. There’s also another major DC game hitting this year, and there will be an exclusive Batman promo card that’s obtainable as well, so here’s how to get it.

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Later this year, fans will finally be able to play the long-awaited Legendary: A DC Deck Building Game, which will take the beloved Marvel version’s key mechanics (with some updates) and bring in the iconic DC Universe. Batman will be a part of the initial roster of heroes, but if you want to get an exclusive Batman promo card with new artwork and the ability to deliver a powerful attack, you’ll need to pre-order the game directly through the Upper Deck webstore right here.

Legendary: A DC Deck Building Game Has Revealed New Heroes, Villains, and Mechanics

One of the major new mechanics coming to the Legendary system is The Hope vs Fear Tracker, and certain characters are able to pull it in one of those two directions. Depending on where it is currently, it may activate special character abilities, and this goes for Batman’s new card as well. In this case, not only will you inspire fear with the card, but you gain a sidekick and then get a +1 to your attack for each fear. The damage is already 6+, so you can imagine how powerful this attack can be.

We also got more hero and villain cards to analyze, so let’s start with the heroes. Bruce Wayne can transform into The Dark Knight when you have at least six other cards in your hand, while Hawkgirl allows you to KO her card and KO a card from your hand or discard pile and get +2 victory points as well. Another fun card is Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, which has you tell the opponent whether the top card of the Villain Deck is a Villain or not. If it is, you then get a +2 to attack.

Green Lantern Power Battery is able to inspire hope, and so is Superman Beacon of Hope (Transformed), which not only inspires hope but also gets you +2 Victory Points if Hope is 2 or more. There are also characters that can inspire hope or fear, including Starfire Caught Between Two Worlds. You choose either Earth (inspire hope) or Tamaran (inspire fear), and there are different effects depending on which one you choose.

On the villain’s side, there’s the Mastermind Lex Luthor, who features attacks and abilities designed to reduce hope or capitalize on the lack of hope, and he even gets his LexCorp Warsuit to hit with a +6 attack. There’s also the Epic Mastermind Captain Cold, who gets a +4 attack for any Frozen heroes in the HQ. If there are Frozen heroes in the HQ when his Master Strike hits, each player gains a wound, and to unfreeze them you have to pay 2 attack.

There’s also a Mastermind Tactic featuring The Joker titled Joker Venom, which inspires fear twice. Then each other player reveals a card from the top of their deck for each fear, and each non-grey hero revealed this way is KO’d, while the rest are put back in any order.

Then there’s Two-Face, who gets a +2 attack for each fear, but also flips a coin for one of two effects. If it’s heads, you inspire hope and KO one of your heroes, while tails inspires fear and requires you to KO a card from the Bystander Deck while Two-Face re-enters the city. Other new cards revealed include Bizarro, Black Canary, Martian Manhunter, Gizmo, and The Manhunters, and we can’t wait to actually give these cards and the rest of the set a try later this year.

Legendary: A DC Deck Building Game releases later this year.

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