One of Marvel’s Best Games Is Getting a DC Version (And It’s Long Overdue)

Marvel has had big-time success in the gaming world, as in recent years, fans have been able to play Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Marvel United, Marvel Rivals, and Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game, with even more on the way in the form of Insomniac’s Wolverine and Dotemu’s Marvel Cosmic Invasion. DC has started to make up some ground though with a reported new Batman game on the way and DC Super Heroes United, but now DC is finally getting its own version of a longtime Marvel favorite, and it’s way overdue.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of Marvel’s longest-running gaming franchises is actually from Upper Deck in the form of its hit game series Legendary. Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game was originally released in 2012, and the game has received an extensive number of expansions and additional content ever since. Now Upper Deck has finally revealed the long-awaited Legendary: A DC Deck Building Game, bringing the game’s trademark mechanics to DC’s epic universe.

Upper Deck has stated that fans who have been longtime players of Legendary will be able to step right in with the DC version, but there are also some new and fresh ideas that fit perfectly within the DC Universe.

Legendary: A DC Deck Building Game will be a 500-card set and is playable for 1 to 5 players across a range of experience levels, which is part of what has kept its Marvel version so evergreen over the years. As with the original game, cooperative play is the heartbeat, and you will work together with your favorite heroes as you all take on one powerful Mastermind to win the day. That said, you can also play solo or with a competitive layer if you so choose.

With DC heroes having their own secret identities to protect, the transform mechanic will make a return to the game, so cards featuring a Transform keyword will start out in their alter ego forms like Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent, and then will offer up opportunities to transform into their heroic identities like Batman and Superman, respectively.

Another central mechanic in the game is the hope and fear tracker, and more often than not, most heroes will move the hope track up, while villains mostly move the track down towards its fear side. While someone like Superman embodies this and represents hope, characters like Batman do the opposite and actually thrive on fear. That presents challenges when attempting to have these two heroes work alongside each other in the same deck, and other characters will likely shake things up even more as well.

Upper Deck hasn’t revealed all of the new keywords and mechanics just yet, but they did give a first look at the new playmat, the fear and hope track, and a number of cards. The new cards shown off include Starfire, The Flash (Barry Allen), Batman, Superman, and The Joker, who is the first Mastermind shown in the set. While we didn’t get more cards to look at, the game’s main artwork and playmat did give us a look at other heroes that are probably going to be featured in the game, including Wonder Woman, Green Lantern (John Stewart), Hawkgirl, Martian Manhunter, and Aquaman.

There’s no release date for Legendary: A DC Deck Building Game just yet, but we’ll keep you posted when that is eventually revealed. Hopefully, this is a late 2025 or early 2026 release, because fans have been waiting a long time for this to happen, and the game can’t get here soon enough.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!