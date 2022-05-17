Dead by Daylight Announces Attack on Titan Crossover

✖

Dead by Daylight developers Behaviour Interactive announced a new Attack on Titan crossover this week that'll bring the characters from the anime and manga to the survival horror game via some new cosmetics. Dwight will become Erin from Attack on Titan, Zarina will become Hange, and The Oni will be turned into the Armored Titan, and those are just the start of the crossover. A specific release date for this collection has not yet been set, but Behaviour said it'll be available soon.

There's no shortage of skins for players to choose from in Dead by Daylight, but this Attack on Titan collaboration will be the first anime-inspired set of skins to join the game. And to be clear, these characters are very much just skins in Dead by Daylight, not actual characters whereas other crossovers like the Ghostface and Halloween Chapters have added playable characters with their own unique abilities.

In case you didn't catch the skins' first appearances during the Dead by Daylight Anniversary Event stream where they were revealed, you can see them below after the concept artwork for the cosmetics was shared afterwards by those excited for the crossover.

Behaviour announced that it plans to include 10 outfits in total for this collection, so if one of your favorites isn't represented by the ones revealed this week, there's still a chance they could make the cut between now and the time the collection is actually released. It was not specified if those 10 outfits will consist of an even split between Survivors and Killers or if one side may end up with more Attack on Titan gear than the other.

The Dead by Daylight creators occasionally put out surveys asking the community what they'd like to see, and around this time last year, one of those surveys asked what kinds of crossovers people would be excited about. The survey spanned different mediums like anime, movies, other video games, and more, and among the options was Attack on Titan, so it's evident people were pretty big on the idea.

It's those kinds of surveys that also led to Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Simulator which was similarly announced during the Anniversary Event. Another Resident Evil Chapter was revealed, too, but given how well received the first one was, that's not too surprising.