Dead by Daylight Survey Asks Players About Spawn, Demon Slayer, and More Crossover Ideas
Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive shares surveys about its game every now and then to gauge players’ opinions on different matters, and another of those is going around again. They occasionally focus on specific topics like changes for mechanics or characters while some are more generalized, but they consistently have interesting questions which look ahead to Dead by Daylight’s future and what future content might look like. The most interesting part of the latest survey is a section that asks players about potential licenses they’d like to see added to the game with Demon Slayer, the anti-hero Spawn, and more popular IPs included as possible choices in the questionnaire.
To temper any expectations ahead of time, it’s worth noting first that an IP being listed in one of the survey’s drop-down menus doesn’t mean it’s going to get added to the game. Dead by Daylight has shown it’s got plenty of pull to bring in DLC from other properties ranging from Stranger Things to the Silent Hill series, but there are a ton of properties listed in the survey, so it’s unrealistic to imagine all or most of them coming to the game in the future.
Make your voice heard with the Player Satisfaction Survey.
🔗 https://t.co/1nMCAY7d59— Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) April 23, 2021
⏳ ~12 minutes pic.twitter.com/9itniqWzSJ
That being said, the IPs listed in the survey are quite interesting themselves and perhaps are exciting, too, if you’ve hoped one of them would be considered for Dead by Daylight. You can follow the link above to get to the survey and will find question 17 asking “Which possible license would you be most interested in seeing added to Dead by Daylight?” The options are divided into four different categories – Movies/TV, Anime, Video Games, and Comics – with survey takers able to pick one option from each category. Those options can be found below:
Movies/TV
- Alien
- Candyman
- Carrie
- Friday the 13th
- Hellraiser
- IT
- Ju-On: The Grudge
- Kingdom
- Lovecraft Country
- One Missed Call
- Potergeist
- Predator
- Prometheus
- Rambo
- Scooby Doo
- Supernatural
- Sweet Home
- The Babadook
- The Exorcist
- The Fly
- The Mummy
- The Ring
- The Shining
- The Thing
- The Walking Dead
- Train to Busan
Anime
- Ajin: Demi-Human
- Attack on Titan
- Death Note
- Demon Slayer
- Fullmetal Alchemist
- Hellsing
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- Koutetsujou no Kabaneri
- Parasyte
- PSYCHO-PASS
- Tokyo Ghoul
Video Games0comments
- Alan Wake
- BioShock
- Castlevania
- Control
- Dead Space
- Devil May Cry
- Doom
- Final Fantasy
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Half-Life
- Metal Gear Solid
- Persona
- Portal
- Resident Evil
- The Evil Within
- The Last of Us
- Tomb Raider
- Until Dawn
Comics
- Basketful of Heads
- Gideon Falls
- Hellblazer
- Hellboy
- Spawn
- The Wake
So, are we going to get Scooby Doo or Final Fantasy content in Dead by Daylight? Most likely not, but if people pick those sorts of answers, it at least gives Behaviour Interactive an idea of the type of content people want be it serious, more playful, or somewhere in between.
The same survey also asks about Dead by Daylight’s original characters and what kinds of games players would like to see them licensed to, but the answers consist only of video game genres and not specific games.
The next known crossover for Dead by Daylight is the Resident Evil content coming sometime in June.