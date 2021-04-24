Dead by Daylight Survey Asks Players About Spawn, Demon Slayer, and More Crossover Ideas

✖

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive shares surveys about its game every now and then to gauge players’ opinions on different matters, and another of those is going around again. They occasionally focus on specific topics like changes for mechanics or characters while some are more generalized, but they consistently have interesting questions which look ahead to Dead by Daylight’s future and what future content might look like. The most interesting part of the latest survey is a section that asks players about potential licenses they’d like to see added to the game with Demon Slayer, the anti-hero Spawn, and more popular IPs included as possible choices in the questionnaire.

To temper any expectations ahead of time, it’s worth noting first that an IP being listed in one of the survey’s drop-down menus doesn’t mean it’s going to get added to the game. Dead by Daylight has shown it’s got plenty of pull to bring in DLC from other properties ranging from Stranger Things to the Silent Hill series, but there are a ton of properties listed in the survey, so it’s unrealistic to imagine all or most of them coming to the game in the future.

That being said, the IPs listed in the survey are quite interesting themselves and perhaps are exciting, too, if you’ve hoped one of them would be considered for Dead by Daylight. You can follow the link above to get to the survey and will find question 17 asking “Which possible license would you be most interested in seeing added to Dead by Daylight?” The options are divided into four different categories – Movies/TV, Anime, Video Games, and Comics – with survey takers able to pick one option from each category. Those options can be found below:

Movies/TV

Alien

Candyman

Carrie

Friday the 13th

Hellraiser

IT

Ju-On: The Grudge

Kingdom

Lovecraft Country

One Missed Call

Potergeist

Predator

Prometheus

Rambo

Scooby Doo

Supernatural

Sweet Home

The Babadook

The Exorcist

The Fly

The Mummy

The Ring

The Shining

The Thing

The Walking Dead

Train to Busan

Anime

Ajin: Demi-Human

Attack on Titan

Death Note

Demon Slayer

Fullmetal Alchemist

Hellsing

Jujutsu Kaisen

Koutetsujou no Kabaneri

Parasyte

PSYCHO-PASS

Tokyo Ghoul

Video Games

Alan Wake

BioShock

Castlevania

Control

Dead Space

Devil May Cry

Doom

Final Fantasy

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Half-Life

Metal Gear Solid

Persona

Portal

Resident Evil

The Evil Within

The Last of Us

Tomb Raider

Until Dawn

Comics

Basketful of Heads

Gideon Falls

Hellblazer

Hellboy

Spawn

The Wake

So, are we going to get Scooby Doo or Final Fantasy content in Dead by Daylight? Most likely not, but if people pick those sorts of answers, it at least gives Behaviour Interactive an idea of the type of content people want be it serious, more playful, or somewhere in between.

The same survey also asks about Dead by Daylight’s original characters and what kinds of games players would like to see them licensed to, but the answers consist only of video game genres and not specific games.

The next known crossover for Dead by Daylight is the Resident Evil content coming sometime in June.