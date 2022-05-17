Dead by Daylight Is Getting Another Resident Evil Chapter

✖

For the first time, Dead by Daylight is adding a second Chapter based on one licensed property with the game scheduled to receive another Resident Evil Chapter at some point this year. Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive revealed this during the game's big Anniversary Event stream on Tuesday wherein it shared only a brief teaser trailer for what's to come. Specifics about the Chapter regarding its characters included in the next Resident Evil crossover and the release date have been confirmed at this time.

Chapter 20 in Dead by Daylight was the first Resident Evil crossover which introduced Nemesis to the game as a licensed Killer alongside Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine with the Raccoon City Police Station map in tow, too. That Chapter was revealed last year during a Resident Evil showcase. This'll be the first time that Dead by Daylight has pulled from one licensed partner twice, but given how much potential there is in the Resident Evil universe, this shouldn't be surprising.

As for what's planned for this Chapter, the teaser offers little info about what it'll consist of. We see the same trailer for the previous Resident Evil Chapter being played at first, but it's soon revealed that we're actually seeing this footage from the perspective of someone who's watching the Nemesis attack on a monitor. Behaviour has titled this Chapter "Project W," for now, though that title will almost certainly change as we learn more about the new Chapter. It's also worth pointing out that this is Chapter 25, not Chapter 24 which is next in line and will consist of more original content ahead of this next licensed release.

That's as far as the official information takes us, but for those who put stock in leaks, some info was shared earlier in the month which may hint at what's planned for this Chapter. People who had accurate info about Chapter 24 and its original content suggested that this Chapter may add Albert Wesker as a new Killer which would make sense given that it's called Project W for now. That info hasn't yet been confirmed, however, and won't be until Behaviour fully reveals its plans.

Dead by Daylight's next Resident Evil Chapter will release at some point later this year.