Dead by Daylight Creators Talk New Changes To Challenges And The Archives (Exclusive)

Dead by Daylight is preparing to celebrate its tenth anniversary next year in 2026, but this year, the universe of the Entity is seeing some big changes. Earlier this year, a new roadmap of the “Quality of Life Initiative” was released that went into more detail regarding anti-slugging, anti-tunneling, anti-camping, blood points, accessibility improvements, and more. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with Head of Partnerships Mathieu Cote and Product Director Rose Li to flesh out the big changes that are coming to the Archives in Dead by Daylight.

To start, the Archives don’t just present fans with major lore dumps for the survivors and killers that are pitted against one another in the Entity’s realm, but it also present Tomes, Rifts, and Challenges that allow players to receive exclusive rewards. In a surprising new update revealed to ComicBook.com, Challenges will be changed to “Quests” and the Archives themselves will now be known as “The Rift.” For those worried that this will be a massive overhaul, fear not, as the challenges themselves aren’t going anywhere but are simply changing to allow for easier access to completing the grind. Luckily, Dead by Daylight shared an interesting breakdown of the changes in store.

“As part of Dead by Daylight’s next big update, moving forward, the Archives will be referred to as “The Rift” and Challenges will be called “Quests.” Unlike Challenges, players will no longer have to select Quests before jumping into a Trial, with all Quest types (Daily, Weekly, Milestone, and Event) being active at the same time, making it faster and easier to earn rewards and power through The Rift. Players will even have the chance to “pin” specific Quests allowing them to be tracked mid-Trial with a simple click of the pause button.”

You can check out several exclusive images regarding the changes below.

Dead by Daylight’s New Quests

“The Archives are going to be no more,” Product Manager Rose Li declared when discussing the upcoming major change to Dead by Daylight, “We’re retiring that name specifically, and we’re gonna call them ‘The Rift.’ You’ll be able to access the Rift directly and there will be both the premium Rift track and the free Rift track as well. However, the changes are mainly on the Tome challenges, which before you had to go through and choose your challenges. If you forgot to choose the challenge, you were screwed. However, after the next update, the one after Tokyo Ghoul, you’ll be able to access all of your challenges, which we’re now calling ‘quests’ in the quest system and there, they will be automatically applied.”

Li dove further into how the new Quests will be accessible in the Entity’s realm.

“They will be automatically active anytime you’re playing, no matter the role, no matter what kind of playing style you have,” Li said. “If there’s something for you to gain progress from, you’ll get it directly. No more choosing paths, no more activating them, they’ll just be there. You can pin Quests, for example, that you want to follow. You’ll also be able to go back to Quests that you haven’t done before. You also don’t have to rush to finish everything within levels one or two, level two is no more. You’ll have weeks one through twelve of Quests in The Rift and then you can go through them at your own pace. You can go back and revisit them, do whatever you want.”

Rose then touched upon the “Daily Rituals” that have been a part of Dead by Daylight for some time, “We know that the Daily Rituals was something that players were super frustrated about. They’re now moving in the ‘Daily Quest,’ so they’re going to be way easier. They’re not going to be like ‘use this character that you never use.’ They’ll be more like ‘chase someone for 50 seconds’ or ‘be chased for 50 seconds.’ We’ll have Event Quests as well and you’ll still be able to earn cosmetics and everything you have before.”

