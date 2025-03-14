Dead by Daylight Sets Date for New Look at Five Nights at Freddy’s DLC

Dead by Daylight is perhaps one of the most popular horror games of all time, continuing to see dedicated players nine years after its release and even having a Blumhouse movie in the making. Perhaps one of the few more popular horror game franchises, Five Nights at Freddy’s, is finally set to join players in the fog as yet another Dead by Daylight Chapter expansion, with the preview of the long awaited Chapter finally coming at PAX East on May 9th. Excited fans can expect the PAX preview to likely reveal which Five Nights at Freddy’s characters are joining Dead by Daylight as the Chapter’s Killer and Survivor and may even get a definitive release date for the DLC.

Though several X users managed to call out the preview a few hours early, the PAX account officially announced the presence of the preview at PAX East at 9 a.m. on March 14th. The preview will take place at 11 a.m. on May 9th and will be part of a celebration of Dead by Daylight’s 9-year anniversary. The official Dead by Daylight account retweeted the PAX account’s post shortly after, confirming the information.

The anniversary like you've never seen it before!



Join us at #PAXEast to celebrate the 9th anniversary of @DeadbyDaylight on May 9th at 11AM, & learn more about their collab with Five Nights at Freddy's.



Can't make it? The event will be streamed live on YouTube & Twitch. pic.twitter.com/i5Zz7GsjWE — PAX (@pax) March 14, 2025

Though possibly starting as a meme within the fandom, Five Nights at Freddy’s has long been one of the most requested, and after being officially announced by Behaviour Interactive in 2024, most anticipated Dead by Daylight crossovers of all time. The Chapter was finally announced with a Summer 2025 release date shortly after the 10th anniversary of Five Nights at Freddy’s, during which Scott Cawthon is said to have to have leaked the crossover to fans. Before it was officially announced, fans would speculate on the release of a Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover with each new Chapter, often misidentifiying the teasers of other killers as being related to one of Five Nights at Freddy’s famous animatronic killers, most commonly Springtrap.

This is far from the first Dead by Daylight crossover, with the game featuring a handful of legendary horror icons, with even the stars of famous horror media asking for Behaviour Interactive to include them in a crossover. The announcement of the Five Nights at Freddy’s preview also comes immediately after the release of the Tokyo Ghoul crossover to the testing server, adding Ken Kaneki to the game.

Dead by daylight’s ghoulish new killer, ken kaneki

The preview of Dead by Daylight‘s Five Nights at Freddy’s Chapter in May is no surprise, as the Chapter is set to release this summer. The Chapter’s release also comes just before the second Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, set to release December 5th, and will likely feature a tie in to the movie’s plot and cast.