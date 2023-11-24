Dead by Daylight Updates Chucky Before DLC Release

Dead by Daylight's newest DLC character is Chucky from the Child's Play movie and all its spin-offs, a character which Dead by Daylight players have been asking about for awhile now. The Killer has already received a strong response from players who consider him both strong and funny due to his diminutive size compared to other Dead by Daylight Killers and Survivors, but the popularity of the character certainly hasn't gone unnoticed by Behaviour Interactive. The Dead by Daylight developer has already updated Chucky during his time on the test servers to nerf a few parts of his kit before his wide release.

The affected parts of Chucky's kit include the Scamper ability, his Slice & Dice attack, and the Batteries Included perk. Chucky players at least got something out of these nerfs with Slice & Dice getting the slightest of buffs, but all of the other changes should be considered nerfs.

Dead by Daylight's Chucky Changes

Starting with the one change that could be considered a positive, Chucky's Slice & Dice move now lasts .2 seconds longer than it did before. That change was made because people were using the Jump Rope add-on so much that it outdid other options, so Behaviour incorporated part of its effects into the base Slice & Dice ability which now lasts 1.2 seconds instead of just 1. Unfortunately for Chucky players, Slice & Dice also get a nerf where Chucky's movement speed was reduced after missing an attack so as to give Survivors a better chance at escaping.

Scamper did not fare as well with that ability getting nerfed outright. Scampering under a pallet used to take 1.2 seconds, and it'll now take 1.4 seconds instead.

Finally, the Batteries Included perk that comes as part of Chucky's kit has similarly been nerfed. The old version of the ability was much stronger during the end-game segment, Behaviour said, since it sped up Chucky whenever he passed by an active generator. As Dead by Daylight players will know, all generators are active at the end of a match, so that makes for a very fast doll.

To remedy this situation, Behaviour made it so that when the exit gates are powered on, the perk is turned off completely.

"Last up, we have a small tweak to one of the new Perks, Batteries Included," Behaviour said. "This Perk gives the Killer a lingering speed boost when they pass by a powered Generator. But there's a slight problem with this: When the last Generator is powered, all Generators become powered. This made the Perk far stronger during the end game than intended, especially on smaller maps and/or when paired with other Perks such as Hex: No One Escapes Death."

Dead by Daylight's Chucky DLC will release on November 28th. Unlike other Chapters which sometimes include a Survivor character as well as a new map, this DLC will only come with Chucky included, but players will be able to turn him into The Bride of Chucky, too, via optional cosmetics.