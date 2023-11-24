PlayStation Plus Users Tell Everyone to Play New Free Game "ASAP"

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers have warned their fellow PS4 and PS5 users not to sleep on a recent free game. In fact, they have urged everyone to play the game "ASAP," which is pretty big praise for a game most PlayStation fans have never played, and many have probably never even heard of. The public service announcement more specifically comes the way of the popular PlayStation Plus Reddit page, which houses many hardcore PlayStation fans. And according to many of these fans, you need to play Superliminal. And again, you need to do it as soon as possible.

The discussion about the game was kicked off by a post comparing the puzzle game to Portal, one of the best games ever made, according to many. In terms of votes up, the post is one of the most popular posts on the PS Plus Reddit page this week and many of the comments echo the sentiment of the post.

"PSA: Play Superliminal ASAP," reads the post. "One of the coolest games I've played in a long time. Gave me the same feeling that playing Portal for the first time did. Go in blind... have fun... don't give up. Totally worth it and can kill it in about 4 hours."

"I've played maybe an hour of it so far and am loving it. I've wanted to get it for a long time now and I'm glad it's lived up to my hype," reads one of the aforementioned comments. "It had been sitting in my wishlist for ages, so glad it came to PS Plus, I'm having a blast with it. Super creative and it has tons of very well hidden collectibles that are very satisfying to hunt for," reads a second comment.

If these reviews have piqued your interest you can read an official description of the game and check out an official trailer below. The game -- which boasts an 80 on Metacritic -- is roughly three to four hours long, though this estimate assumes you're somewhat competent at puzzles.

"Superliminal is a first-person puzzle game based on forced perspective and optical illusions," reads the game's official description. "Puzzles in this game give you a sense of the unexpected. Players need to change their perspective and think outside the box to wake up from the dream. As you fall asleep with the TV on at 3AM, you remember catching a glimpse of the commercial for Dr. Pierce's Somnasculpt dream therapy program. By the time you open your eyes, you're already dreaming – beginning the first stages of this experimental program."