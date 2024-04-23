Dead by Daylight Updates the Store and The Twins

Dead by Daylight just got a pretty massive update this week containing overhauls for the shop, The Twins, updates for The Blight, and more for players to get used to before hopping into their next trial. The update in question is one that's been talked about several times over while the 7.7.0 Mid-Chapter Update was on the game's test servers for players to try it out before release with The Twins dominating the conversation for the most part. The most egregious changes that pushed The Twins over the edge in Dead by Daylight have since been reverted, but the Killer has still been partially reworked to perhaps make them a bit more popular now.

Aside from The Twins, the other big change in this update deals with the store. With the store now updated, players can look forward to getting weekly gifts and can preview characters and Mori kills before purchasing DLCs. This store revamp comes just after Behaviour Interactive told Dead by Daylight players that some cosmetics' prices will be changing, too.

Below is everything that's included in the patch notes for this huge Dead by Daylight update:

Features

Game Engine Update

Game engine was updated to Unreal Engine 5. This update will have no effect on gameplay or in-game graphics and serves as a foundation for possible future improvements.

Due to the engine update, overall game file size has been reduced by ~18Gb on Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5.

New Store

New Store available, replacing the previous one

Featured Page: Latest releases and Chapters, and the addition of the Weekly Gift feature.

Weekly Gift: Allows players to claim free rewards during multiple weeks, if activated. Rewards are renewed per week, meaning that unclaimed ones are discarded when the week is reset.

Specials Page: A dedicated page to show all special offers currently available in the game.

Collections Page: Houses all Collections that exist in the game, and shows their content. Players can also unlock Cosmetics directly from there!

Bundles Page: Showcases special bundles available for unlocking, Chapter bundles (previously known as DLC Chapters), and the new DLC Packs. Bundles can be opened to review their content before unlocking them, although not yet in the case of DLC Packs.

Killer and Survivor dedicated Wardrobes: New separated independent pages for Killers and Survivors that allow for quick Mix and Matching of Characters and their Cosmetics.

Mix and Matching specifics

Players can now select Characters and Cosmetics without having to equip them immediately.

Clicking on an option allows players to preview the Character or Cosmetic.

Selecting the Character or equipping the Cosmetic confirms their choice.

Being able to preview allows players to preview pieces from different locked and unlocked Cosmetics, mix and matching options to be able to "try them out" before unlocking them.

Players can now filter their Cosmetics with different options, and are able to show all options that are currently unavailable!

Previewing Perks, Powers and Moris

Players now can open a little section that displays the Power and Perks of any Character that is currently selected, allowing for a smoother way to review and compare their Characters' gameplay.

Players can now preview every Killer's Mori, including with the Mix and Match Outfits! This way players can check out how their Cosmetic choices are going to look during the Mori!

Visceral Outfits are going to show their own version of their Character's Mori.

Bio pages for Characters

These were made a part of the Characters' Wardrobes.

They showcase the Characters' lore, height, speed and Terror Radius size. Power and Perks were moved to the Power and Perks window.

Common

Unlocking is now done with a press and hold mechanic to allow for a confirmation process free of pop ups.

The section for getting more Auric Cells can now be accessed through the Store, and it can also be accessed by clicking the Auric Cells counter on the top right corner of the screen.

Kill switched options are going to be available for unlocking, yet we are making sure to communicate it with a pop up for players to confirm they still want to proceed.

Search bars have been included in most sections to allow finding Characters, Collections, and Cosmetics easier.

Added a celebration pop up to better communicate that players have unlocked content or earned a reward at the Store.

Shrine of Secrets

The Shrine was taken out of the Store and placed in the Characters' lobbies, to be closer to the loadout and Bloodweb.

The layout was updated to be easier to read and use, providing key information without the need to hover on any Perk option.

Match's Details Menu

The Match Details Menu now allow players to review Perks.

During a match, when opening the Match Details window (Escape on computers), players can see their equipped Perks.

Hovering on Perks and Offerings allow players to see the tooltips and read their description.

Content

The Archives

Tome 19 "SPLENDOR" – Level 1 opens April 23rd at 11:00:00 AM Eastern Time.

Killer Update – The Twins

The Visual Terror Radius accessibility setting will now include Victor's grunts. (NEW)

Victor will now glow red whenever he is vulnerable to being crushed and white when he is not. (NEW)

Charlotte can now recall Victor at any point while he is unbound. (NEW)

A new icon has been added to indicate the moment when Victor can be recalled. (NEW)

Decreased the time it takes to switch back to Charlotte to 1.5 seconds. (was 3 seconds)

Decreased the time it takes to unbind Victor to 0.75 seconds. (was 1 second)

Decreased the time it takes to charge Victor's Pounce to 0.85 seconds. (was 1 second)

Increased the cooldown for Victor to come back after being crushed to 10 seconds. (was 6 seconds)

Add-Ons

Tiny Fingernail: Decreases Victor's Unbind time by 33%. (was 50%)

Toy Sword: Decreases Pounce charge time by 10%. (was 20%)

UX improvements

Power Widget:

Victor's cooldown is now displayed.

Cooldown is now displayed at a decreased opacity.

Charlotte's Power icon updates to surface when recalling Victor is available.

Charlottes Power icon updates to surface the correct input when recalling Victor is available.

Killer Update – The Blight

Improved collision detection to reduce cases where The Blight slides off objects.

Shredded Notes: Decreases time to recharge a Rush token by 0.33 seconds. (Removed downside)

Summoning Stone: Increases the initial Rush duration by 0.5 second. (Rework)

Soul Chemical: Increases the initial Rush speed by 5%. (Rework)

Power Widget:

Cooldown is now displayed at a decreased opacity

Cooldown now uses the consistent white colour

Cooldown is now displayed per charge

Rush duration is now surfaced

Time to perform a new Rush is now surfaced

Perk Updates

Ultimate Weapon

Now activates for 15 seconds (was 30 seconds).

Now reveals Survivor auras for 3 seconds instead of causing them to scream and show their position.

Increased cooldown to 80/70/60 seconds (was 40/35/30 seconds).

Decisive Strike

Increased the Stun duration to 5 seconds (was 3 seconds).

Adrenaline

Burst of speed now lasts 3 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Adrenaline no longer activates if you are hooked or carried when the Gates are powered.

Adrenaline no longer causes you to wake up when facing The Nightmare.

Environment/Maps

Haddonfield – Lampkin Lane

The map has been difficult for the players to enjoy. We made the decision to update it, prioritizing gameplay quality. The length of the street was reduced, line of sight blockers have been added in the street, removed any closed houses, reduced the amount of tiles in the map, added gameplay and blockers on the border tiles. added openings in the main house to improve the navigation and the gameplay. and the park tiles have also been revisited.

Gameplay Mechanics

The Generator Damage interaction has been reviewed so that the Generator is actually damaged closer to the point where the hit lands to prevent letting go of the input early.

Emblems