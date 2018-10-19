‘Dead by Daylight’ Halloween Event Revealed, ‘The Hallowed Blight’

And another game has revealed their Halloween plans and what better title to bring the scares than the horror game itself Dead by Daylight? The newly revealed event is called The Hallowed Blight and its going on from now until November 2nd!

The team over at Behavior Studios tells us, “For the duration, players will be investigating horrific experiments conducted on unwilling specimens injected with toxins from a mysterious plant only found in the world of the Entity. What results is…terrifying: aggressive fluid-filled killers on the hunt for unsuspecting survivors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Survivors are in a rush to collect toxin from plants to fill Vials, though death can interrupt the process. And death is never more than a heartbeat away as Killers will be trying to fill their own Vials, hanging their preys on Cankerous Hooks.”

They added, “For both parties, filling a Vial rewards Putrid Serum, a special event currency that can be traded for wicked Hallowed Blight cosmetic pieces, a Survivor’s Will’o Wisp flashlight or the All Hallows’ Eve Lunchbox (medkit) that glows with ghastly images.”

There are also some spooky new items for both Survivors and Killers to don in order to get fully into the Halloween spirt. Players can find the terrifying new cosmetic items in the in-game store right now!

Don’t have Dead by Daylight yet? Now’s a perfect time to get in on the action because both the game and select DLC is on sale for Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 players. For more on the game itself:

“Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught, tortured and killed.

Survivors play in third-person and have the advantage of better situational awareness. The Killer plays in first-person and is more focused on their prey. The Survivors’ goal in each encounter is to escape the Killing Ground without getting caught by the Killer – something that sounds easier than it is, especially when the environment changes every time you play.”