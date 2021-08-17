Dead by Daylight Reveals Power and Perks for Hellraiser's Pinhead

✖

Following Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight announcement that confirmed Hellraiser is the next licensed Chapter to be released, the DLC has now come to the game’s test servers. That means that, for the first time, people are able to officially play as Pinhead in Dead by Daylight. While the Killer’s unique perks and power weren’t made available alongside the announcement, we’ve now gotten a first look at what he’s capable of thanks to the game’s latest test server update.

As some players anticipated, Pinhead – known as “The Cenobite” in the game – does indeed use chains to afflict the Survivors with injuries and to inhibit their movements. These chains are used in both the Killer’s power that’s called “Summons of Pain” as well as his basic attacks.

No Survivor has been added in this Chapter, but Pinhead’s pretty much all that Hellraiser fans have been asking for anyway. You can see the Killer’s power and perks described below after they were shared on Reddit along with a look at his Memento Mori kill. Note that the descriptions of the perks describe their effects at their base levels.

Power: Summons of Pain

Press the Power Button to create a gateway and release the button to open it. Once opened, tap the Ability Button to summon forth a possessed chain under your control. Direct the chain into a Survivor to bind them.

A Survivor bound to a chain is unable to sprint. Their movement speed will decrease further as they're hit with a second and third chain. Survivors can perform the Break Free action to escape.

Lament Configuration: If left alone, the Lament Configuration initiates a Chain Hunt by summoning chains to pursue Survivors. The hunt ends when a Survivor picks up the Lament Configuration.

A Survivor carrying the Lament Configuration will be afflicted with the oblivious status effect and chains will occasionally be summoned to attack them. The Survivor must solve the Lament Configuration to remove it from their possession. While doing this, The Cenobite will see their location and be able to teleport to it.

When The Cenobite picks up the Lament Configuration, a Chain Hunt is activated. Additionally, all Survivors are instantly bound by chains, causing them to scream and reveal their locations.

The Lament Configuration will spawn in a new location after The Cenobite or a Survivor has used it.

Perk 1: Deadlock

After a generator is repaired, The Entity blocks the generator with the most progress for 20 seconds. You see its white aura during this time.

Perk 2: Hex: Plaything

The first time you hook a Survivor, they become Cursed and Hex: Plaything activates on a Dull Totem. The Cursed Survivor suffers from the Oblivious status effect until Hex: Plaything is cleansed.

Hex: Plaything’s totem aura is revealed to the Cursed Survivor when within 24 meters of it. For the first 90 seconds, only the Cursed Survivor can cleanse the totem.

Perk 3: Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain

At the start of the trial, up to 4 random hooks are changed into scourge hooks. You see their auras in white.

When a Survivor is unhooked from a scourge hook, they suffer from the Hemorrhage and Mangled status effect until fully healed. The first time the Survivor is healed, they suffer a 7% penalty to healing and repairing actions until injured again.

Memento Mori Kill

Dead by Daylight’s Hellraiser Chapter does not yet have an exact release date but is scheduled to release at some point in September.