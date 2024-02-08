Dead by Daylight Update Adds First New Game Mode

Last month, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive teased the first Modifier called Lights Out. As the first Modifier in DbD, Lights Out will set the tone for what players can expect from these limited-time game modes. Today, the team dropped the Lights Out mode into Dead by Daylight, while also providing fans with a full rundown of how it works. Players have until February 14th to jump in and test out the new mode. You're going to need all the time you can get because Lights Out looks to be one of the toughest tests Behaviour has added to Dead by Daylight yet.

How Does Lights Out Work in Dead by Daylight?

When the lights go out, the fun begins.



Experience a new layer of terror with Dead by Daylight’s Lights Out Modifier, available now for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/1XFPVb1Jyl — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) February 7, 2024

The core idea behind the Lights Out mode is that as players run through more games of Dead by Daylight, they begin to learn the meta, making it much easier to succeed and far less terrifying. At times, that doesn't sit well with the developers, so Lights Out is stripping players of certain tools to up the scare factor.

When you spawn in a Trial in Lights Out, you'll immediately notice the map is much darker. Your visibility is several limited, making it tough for even experienced players to navigate the world quickly. On top of that, you'll start each Trial without any Perks. All those tools you've been using to help keep yourself alive are gone. Instead, you have to rely on your skills and instincts to win a match.

Lights Out takes things one step further by giving both Survivors and the Killer a new wrinkle to deal with. Survivors will need to learn how to play against a Killer who no longer has a Terror Radius. On the other hand, Survivors will no longer leave Scratch Marks, making it tougher for Killers to track them across the map. It's not a completely different game, but it will test your DbD abilities in new ways.

Lights Out Rewards

When you hop into Lights Out, you'll also be working through a new event-specific Tome. This features six challenges you can complete to earn different customizations for your Player Card. That includes an Alan Wake banner, among other rewards. Plus, you'll earn Rift Fragments to progress the Revision Tome. Finally, there are two new Alan Wake-related Outfits available for purchase. Rose Marigold and Wake's Bright Falls skins are now in Dead by Daylight.

Dead by Daylight is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Lights Out Modifier mode runs through February 14th.