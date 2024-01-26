Dead by Daylight Shares First Look at New Lights Out Modifier (Exclusive)

Dead by Daylight players will soon be scrambling through their Trials in the dark when the game gets its first-ever "Modifier" called "Lights Out." Dead by Daylight's developer, Behaviour Interactive, first teased this new Modifier back when the Alan Wake Chapter was announced, though little was known about it besides what players could glean from the name itself.

Ahead of its full reveal, Behaviour Interactive has shared a first look at the Lights Out Modifier. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal this new Lights Out teaser that's seen above, but there are still more details to look forward to later this month when Behaviour Interactive shines a light on Lights Out on January 30th.

Lights Out for Dead by Daylight

Before getting to Lights Out itself, what's a "Modifier" in Dead by Daylight? While Behaviour hasn't yet gone into detail about its definition of a Modifier, it appears that Modifiers are essentially something players would refer to as alternate game modes. In the teaser above, we see that there's an icon of a cracked lightbulb that's been made in Dead by Daylight's style so that players can easily recognize the Lights Out Modifier. This is the first Modifier that's ever been introduced in Dead by Daylight, so it reasons that more are probably planned for the future.

But as for Lights Out itself, this debut Modifier appears to be a pretty straightforward one, perhaps done so to gauge interest in how many players will interact with these kinds of alternate Dead by Daylight experiences that the community has been pitching for years. The teaser shows different Trials playing out across various Realms where everything's darkened which forces players to hunt and escape each other with barely any light to assist them.

While it appears straightforward, we've still got some questions about Dead by Daylight's first Modifier that remain unanswered. What will the Lights Out meta look like in terms of Killers' powers? Will ranged Killers like The Huntress be tougher to use in the diminished light while others like Chucky take over because they'll be even harder to see? Do the lights stay off throughout the whole Trial? Will flashlights be mandatory for Survivors and, to that extent, will they be automatically given to Survivors to help them navigate the darkness?

Behaviour felt fit to keep these things secret, for now, and to let players ruminate on questions like those, but the community won't have to ponder for long. On January 30th at 11 a.m. EST, Behaviour will talk more about the new Lights Out Modifier over on the Dead by Daylight Twitch channel, so be sure to tune in then to learn more.

Behaviour shared a survey back in December that checked players' interests in alternate "gameplay experiences." One of those, "Disgustingly scary," pitched an experience where "the Fog is thicker and shrouded in darkness" while other gameplay experiences like a 2v8 mode and "Hide & Seek" were mentioned there, too. Whether we'll see experiences like that added in the future is another question, but for now, Dead by Daylight players can look forward to the Lights Out Modifier.