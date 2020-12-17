Dead by Daylight Getting New Silent Hill Skin During Holiday Event

✖

Behaviour Interactive is giving away a new outfit for Dead by Daylight’s Silent Hill Survivor during the holiday season. The outfit is the “Metatron sweater,” and it’ll be available for the Survivor Cheryl Mason starting on December 25th. All players have to do to get the outfit is log into the game sometime between Christmas Day and December 28th, but if you don’t get the outfit within that timeframe, you won’t be able to afterwards. The cosmetic will join the Ugly Sweaters Collection that other Dead by Daylight characters already benefit from.

The Dead by Daylight developer announced the Silent Hill holiday giveaway this week that’s just one part of its much larger event. You’ll be able to get the sweater for Cheryl Mason so long as you log in at some point during the timeframe mentioned above, but you’ll of course only be able to use the outfit if you own the Silent Hill Chapter released earlier in the year.

👀 Oh look! Cheryl Mason's ugly sweater will be available for free for a limited time starting December 25 11AM ET in Dead by Daylight's Advent Calendar 2020! #DbDHolidays #SilentHill 🔗 For more information on the Advent Calendar, click here: https://t.co/tMNEbjlqmM pic.twitter.com/kLjUHUpnql — Dwelf by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) December 17, 2020

We haven’t yet seen the sweater in full at this time with the teaser above being the only indication of what’s to come. However, a press release from Dead by Daylight’s creators offered some more insights into what the sweater will look like. On the back of the outfit is Robbie the Rabbit with the Order’s symbol seen in the teaser trailer above embroidered on the front of the sweater.

This sweater is just one of many free things that Dead by Daylight players are getting this season whether those things are technically part of the holiday event or not. Dead by Daylight players are getting free things every day for the next couple of weeks whether those things are cosmetics or just loads of Bloodpoints. Players also got a ton of free Bloodpoints just this week as compensation for some error codes that were affecting players’ experiences, and that giveaway didn’t even have anything to do with the holiday event.

Behaviour Interactive promised at the beginning of the event that it would have some surprises to share, and it looks like this Silent Hill sweater was one of them. We’ll likely see more over the next couple of days given how the event is set to continue until the first week of January.