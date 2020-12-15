Dead by Daylight Makes Up for Error Codes With Gift for All Players

✖

Dead by Daylight’s had some error codes that have been affecting players’ experiences for a while now. Two of those codes in particular – 111 and 112 – are still being resolved as players continue to find them in their games, though there are still many players who’ve never experienced the errors at all. Regardless of if you’ve encountered them or not, Behaviour Interactive announced on Tuesday that it’s giving away a sizable gift of 300,000 Bloodpoints as a “thank you” for those who are putting up with the errors while they’re worked on.

The 300,000 Bloodpoints giveaway was announced on social media this week and is accessible for all players whether you’ve encountered the errors many times over or if this is the first time that you’re hearing about them. All you have to do to secure your free Bloodpoints is log into Dead by Daylight sometime between now and January 3rd.

As a thank you for your patience while we work on the remaining error codes 111 & 112, we are giving out 300K bonus bloodpoints to everyone.

Log in before January 3rd, 12am ET to claim! pic.twitter.com/Halpt3oUTw — Dwelf by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) December 15, 2020

Those Bloodpoints are a currency that players could’ve gotten anyway by playing matches, but the amount being given away this time is one that players would only accumulate after a couple of matches. If you’re working through the Bloodwebs for your favorite Killers or Survivors and have been running a bit low, that shouldn’t be a problem for you the next time you log on.

🎁 Week 3 has arrived! Check out the Advent Calendar blogpost to know more about the upcoming rewards. #DbDHolidays 🔗 For more info: https://t.co/tMNEbjlqmM pic.twitter.com/iTz51IYogz — Dwelf by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) December 14, 2020

After obtaining your free Bloodpoints, you may as well stick around throughout the week and the next few as well to earn many more rewards. Dead by Daylight is currently in the middle of its latest holiday event which isn’t quite as big as past events if you’re looking for in-game changes, but it’s still got plenty to give away. Bloodpoints, Iridescent Shards, and cosmetics for different Killers and Survivors are just some of the bonuses that are being given away to players this week alone. There are still two more weeks of rewards to go after this one is over, so expect more gifts to be unveiled at the start of each week.