Dead by Daylight Update Reworks Freddy Krueger

Dead by Daylight’s latest update that’s now available brings about the long-awaited rework of Freddy Krueger, a formerly weak Killer who now boasts a more powerful set of abilities. This character still retains his ability to torment Survivors who find themselves falling asleep as they drift into the Dream World, though the power works differently now so that he has more opportunities to use the rest of his kit.

Referred to as “The Nightmare” in Dead by Daylight instead of his name from the movies, Freddy’s update has been a long time coming. After spending some time on the test servers for players to preview his abilities and test them before released, the Mid-Chapter 3.1.0 update has now released his rework to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

Behaviour Interactive’s video above walks players through the Killer’s new kit that involves Survivors periodically falling asleep and multiple traps that can be set by Freddy. His rework maintains the essence of the character while mixing in a bit of the Trapper, the Hag, and even the Doctor into his abilities.

For a more detailed explanation of what Freddy is now capable of, you can find the breakdown of his abilities below courtesy of the game’s patch notes.

The 3.1.0 mid-chapter update including The Nightmare rework is planned to release on all platforms at 11:00 AM ET. Catch up on all the information here: https://t.co/ESpHJs6lIj https://t.co/Qjs8jLqHAe — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) July 23, 2019

Gameplay & power changes

Microsleep: Awake Survivors will see The Nightmare within 16 meters, The Nightmare will be intermittent from 16 meters to 32 meters, and while awake Survivors will hear The Nightmare emit a Terror Radius of 32 meters.

Falling Asleep: Survivors fall asleep passively over 60 seconds. Once asleep survivors see The Nightmare and hear The Nightmare emit a 2D 32 meter Lullaby instead of a Terror Radius. Once asleep Survivors will see the aura of an Alarm Clock on a dresser.

Waking Up: An awake Survivor can wake up a sleeping Survivor. Survivors can wake up by failing skill checks. Survivors can wake up by going to and removing an Alarm Clock off a dresser.



Dream Abilities