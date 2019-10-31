Rumor: Dead Island 2 Releasing in 2020 as a PS5 and Xbox Scarlett Launch Title

According to a new rumor, Dead Island 2 will — finally — release next year as a PS5 and Xbox Scarlett launch title, or at least that’s the internal target. This doesn’t mean the game won’t be coming to PS4 or Xbox One, but apparently THQ Nordic wants to have the game ready for the launch of the next-gen consoles. The rumor also claims the game will have some new gore technology that will presumably be a big selling point for the title, which has gone through considerable development hell. Interestingly, the rumor also claims the same studio, Dambuster Studios, is in the early stages of development on TimeSplitters 4. Unfortunately, the rumor doesn’t say much about this project, other than that’s in the pipeline for after the release of Dead Island 2.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a major grain of salt, like any rumor of this nature. That said, if it’s true and accurate, then the game will be re-revealed at E3 this coming June.

As you may remember, Dead Island 2 was first announced all the way back in 2014 at E3. At the time, it was in the works at Yager Development. However, in July 2015, Yager was dropped from the project, which was consequently put on ice. Then in March 2016, it was revealed Sumo Digital was being handed the game.

That said, earlier this year, THQ Nordic announced that Sumo Digital was no longer on the project, which had been handed off to Dambuster Studios, the team best-known for the very poor Homefront: The Revolution.

According to the rumor, the earliest version of the game was completely scrapped, however, you’d assume the work Sumo Digital was not, because there’d be no way Dambuster could churn the game out in a little over a year.

Anyway, for more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on Dead Island 2, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.