Deadpool Secret Room in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Revealed

Deadpool infiltrated the island of Fortnite on Thursday morning, becoming the latest comic book character to arrive on the popular battle royale game. The trailer for the Season 2 Battle Pass teased a covert ops storyline on the island, and ended with the a title screen that featured Deadpool in the middle of all the action. The actual Deadpool skin isn’t available just yet, but you can start following the path created by the Merc right now, after purchasing the Battle Pass, you just have to find his Secret Room.

Yes, Deadpool has a secret hideout in Fortnite, but it’s currently hidden in the menu, rather than in the game itself. That does, however, make him pretty easy to find. All you need to do is head to the Battle Pass section of the menu and click on the vent sitting below the Deadpool symbol. Just like that, you’ll find yourself in Deadpool’s secret room, and it’s not a pretty place to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool’s hideout is basically just a nasty bathroom/utility closet with garbage tossed all around the room. There is plenty of Deadpool-branded stuff lying around, but no actual Deadpool. The only thing you can do is head to the computer on the sink and complete your first task.

The message on Deadpool’s computer asks you to search the filthy room to find the letter Deadpool wrote to Epic Games. Once you complete that challenge by finding the letter on the floor, you’ll be able to read the Merc’s entire message, which sets up your second challenge. This time, all you need to do is play a game of Fortnite and get off the bus without thanking the bus driver. Easy stuff.

LA CACHETTE DE DEADPOOL pic.twitter.com/IaEuBm4pQF — docteur Pepinot (@pepinot59) February 20, 2020

There’s no telling when Deadpool will actually appear in Fortnite, but it will likely be tied to all of the challenges in his secret room. So be sure to keep checking back to that room periodically after completing your first two challenges. There will probably be a few more in the days to come.

Are you excited to play as Deadpool in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments!