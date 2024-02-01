Death Stranding 2 Features Mad Max Director George Miller

Death Stranding 2 will feature Mad Max director George Miller in a prominent role. Hideo Kojima is one of the most unique minds in gaming. He's one of the few singular people that is recognized for his games. A lot of video games are credited to an entire studio and team and rightfully so. Hideo Kojima, however, is viewed almost in the same way as a movie director where his incredibly original visions are so distinctly his. He's arguably one of the few auteurs in all of gaming and it has led to him being recognized by those within the industry and legends outside of it. A number of incredible actors and filmmakers have formed friendships with Hideo Kojima and he has leveraged those relationships to bolster his own works. A lot of his friends have made their way into his games and it seems like Death Stranding 2 will not be an exception.

Death Stranding 2 is going to have a star studded cast from Norman Reedus, Elle Fanning, and many more, but it will also see some non-actors as well. Kojima will be including Mad Max director George Miller in Death Stranding 2 in what appears to be a pretty significant role as an ally to Sam Bridges. However, based on the credits in the trailer, George Miller is simply lending his likeness and won't actually be doing the performance himself. The actual performance will be done by Marty Rhone. Hideo Kojima did a similar thing with director Guillmero del Toro in the first Death Stranding, using his likeness but replacing his voice with someone else's. Even people with cameo appearances like Conan O'Brien had this same experience.

It would not be remotely surprising if there are other celebrities and industry legends that pop up in Death Stranding 2. Hideo Kojima is a massive admirer of film and has made a lot of relationships with tons of filmmakers and actors. There are all kinds of guesses on who else may be in the game such as Keanu Reeves, who has already made a debut in gaming before.