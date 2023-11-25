Death Stranding 2 Trailer May Debut at The Game Awards

We may be getting a new trailer for Death Stranding 2 very soon. Death Stranding 2 is one of the next big PlayStation 5 exclusives on the horizon. In fact, it's one of the only big exclusives we really know about. Sony has been keeping its cards close to the chest for a lot of the generation and really only talking about what's coming sooner rather than later. This of course allows developers to work on their games without having to worry about releasing constant trailers and updates on the game's development. As of right now, all we know of are Marvel's Wolverine and Death Stranding 2 along with a few other third-party games.

Death Stranding 2 was announced last year after tons of speculation, but it has been pretty quiet since then. We have absolutely zero idea of what to expect from the game beyond some new cast members and truthfully, we probably won't know even until the game itself releases. Hideo Kojima's games are always very dense and strange, so it's hard to correctly decipher much until we play it. For years, he called the first Death Stranding a "strand game" and not a single soul knew what the hell that meant... and we still don't really quite get it, but the game was received well so it doesn't really matter. With all of that said, it's looking like a new trailer may debut at The Game Awards. The official account for the award show responded to a tweet Hideo Kojima made where he appeared to be mixing audio for... something. One would assume it might be a trailer for the game, but no one knows for certain. The tweet was nothing more than some eye emojis, but was swiftly deleted.

It could mean absolutely nothing, but it is a very likely place for the game to reemerge. Death Stranding was featured prominently at The Game Awards multiple times and Hideo Kojima has a very strong friendship with host Geoff Keighley. The fact that the game didn't appear at Summer Game Fest means The Game Awards will likely feature a new look at Death Stranding 2. We'll just have to wait and see, but hopefully, we get a release date if that does happen. It has been four years since the last game, so a new one does seem like it would probably be right around the corner.

[H/T PCGamesN]