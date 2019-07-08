Death Stranding Looks Much Different in Fan-Made PlayStation 1 Trailer

There’s been a fair bit of discussion around Death Stranding in the past year or so, mostly due to its mysterious nature that stems from it being a Hideo Kojima game that we still know relatively little about. Some of those discussions have also been about its impressive graphics and the way that it’s able to capture the likenesses of so many celebrities who have signed on for the game. We’ve got the current technology supported by the PlayStation 4 to thank for that, and if the game had come out earlier – say, around the PlayStation 1 era – we would’ve still gotten those celebrity likenesses albeit through a significantly downgraded experience.

If you’re wondering what that type of experience might be like, look no further than Hoolopee’s video below that reimagines one of the first looks we got at Death Stranding. You can practically count the pixels that make up the landscapes, and the edges on Norman Reedus’ character, Sam, and his strange and important baby look like they could cut you if you get too close.

The content creator has several other takes on video games in their channel such as an alternate ending to Dark Souls and a miniature version of a Portal gun, though this most recent one is the first that deals with Death Stranding.

You can see the original trailer at the top of the article for reference if it’s been a while since you last saw it. This trailer first came out in 2016, and we’ve seen much more of Death Stranding since then as new characters and gameplay features have been revealed, so it’d be understandable if this trailer feels like it was shared much longer ago than it actually was.

If you need to bleach your eyes of the PlayStation 1 era of graphics and want to return to what the PlayStation 4 and Death Stranding currently offer, you can check out these new screenshots from the game which were shared not long ago. The game is coming out for the console on November 8th, and until it does or we find out more about the game, you’ve got this official synopsis to hold you over.

“Besieged by death’s tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” the synopsis read. “Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”