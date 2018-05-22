Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima Releases New Screenshot Ahead of E3

Hideo Kojima has already confirmed this past week that his mysterious title Death Stranding will be revealing a brand new trailer at this year’s E3, but it looks like he’s nowhere near finished teasing us about it.

Kojima-san took to his Twitter account, as he so often does, to clue fans in on what we can expect. It looks like we’ll seeing even more of the game’s environment, if the below tweet is anything to go by, but the creator is no stranger to a meaning within a meaning. Often times when he takes to social media, his clues usually hide even bigger clues as part of a much bigger picture. Because of that, fans are already scrambling trying to figure out what the hell he could possibly be hiding underneath all of that moss!

Videos by ComicBook.com

And cue the hilarious reactions:

There are two types of Kojima fans. The “oh damn the engine looks nice” and the “THERE MUST BE SOMETHING HERE THAT LINKS TO SONIC HILLS SOLID SEQUEL” pic.twitter.com/g2cifHjbyf — Rovi #GodOfWar (@RPGRovi) May 22, 2018

Some more humorous than others:

Sanke in stealth camo?????!!! Mgs0 confirmed! pic.twitter.com/70fITAMXqr — Dale Gribble (@RealDaleGribb) May 22, 2018

The path to E3 in a nutshell lol pic.twitter.com/H1oqzpR8Nc — BigBossSnakeCorn (@BBSnakeCorn) May 22, 2018

Meanwhile twitter pic.twitter.com/6xgfNbrxtQ — Jaime Leal Cerezo (@twixx765) May 22, 2018

Ah, Kojima-san – you sure do know how to drive us absolutely insane.

In other hype news, even Kong: Skull Island Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts couldn’t help but to chime in his praises for the mysterious title. Roberts and Kojima both met when the director approached him for direction on the upcoming Metal Gear movie. Though Kojima-san is no longer attached to the franchise, the pair still kept in touch because … let’s be honest, it’s Kojima. When discussing what he himself has seen so far about the upcoming title shrouded in mystery, he stated, “Today I watched Kojima-San direct a cutscene. I’ve watched hours of his cinematics and witnessing one in real life was beyond special. Death Stranding is unlike anything you’ve seen. Get excited.”

Don’t worry, we’re very excited! Stay tuned, because the journey to E3 is just beginning!