Mads Mikkelsen on Hideo Kojima: “He Is the Godfather of Creating New Things”

In Hideo Kojima’s upcoming PS4 exclusive, Death Stranding, Mads Mikkelsen plays a major antagonist alongside a cast full of stars and people with nothing but amazing things to say about Kojima, who’s best known as the creator of the Metal Gear Solid series. As a successful and award-winning actor, Mikkelsen has worked with many, many talented directors of the years, yet it appears Kojima has left the biggest impression on the actor. Speaking about Death Stranding, Mikkelsen praised Kojima’s vision and his ability to think out of the box, noting he’s the “Godfather of creating new things.”

“I’ve spent two hours with it, and it blew me away. It was insane to watch where this is taking us,” said Mikkelsen while speaking with TASS. “Not only was it mindblowing visually, but also the way it was played. It’s kind of out of the box, something we’ve never ever seen before. And I guess that’s what people expect from Hideo Kojima. He is the Godfather of creating new things.

Mikkelsen continued, revealing what’s like to work with Kojima, and why the games maker is so inspiring.

“Well, he’s very gentle and very open-minded to you. First of all, he has a gigantic storyboard with every single shot in the scenes. This is his graphic novel, the image of what he wants to do. We were there in a room with green screens dressed in a suit that’s green and a helmet with a camera on – super weird! We’re doing little scenes and we don’t know exactly what the story arch is because it’s going to be in a game and people can change that. But we act out every scene. Luckily, I wasn’t the only one in a green suit, everybody else was, too, so it’s cool. I insist on feeling where his vision is going, and I don’t mean getting clear directions like ‘you go there, sit down, say the line,’ I hate that. But trying to understand his mind and vision is crucial for me to be able to go there and offer some ideas that could fit into his universe. Hideo was very inspiring.”

As you may know, virtually everyone who has worked with Kojima has echoed something similar to this. Everyone knows how much of a visionary he is, but apparently you don’t know the full extent of it until you work with him.

Death Stranding is set to release later this year on November 8 via the PS4. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the highly-anticipated new IP, click here.

