Death Stranding Multiplayer Details Revealed by Hideo Kojima

With only a couple of months remaining before players can get their hands on Hideo Kojima‘s first post-Konami title, fans are getting more and more excited, especially following the recent trailers that were revealed. We saw quite a few things in said trailers, including new characters, more gameplay, and the weaponizable peeing mechanics that got people talking. In addition to this, Hideo Kojima also sat down with French content creator Julien Chièze to discuss Death Stranding, including some new multiplayer details that players may want to know before jumping in.

“All I can say is that it is an open world in which the players will quickly find out that the approach is different,” Kojima said. “It’s going to be hard task and you must reconnect a fractured society and split up humans. You do this with a character who has nothing to do with superheroes. Sam is just by himself and must survive, he has no special power. The more you play the more you will notice that he isn’t the only one in this situation. At launch, there will probably be millions of people who will play and you will be connected to them using something…”

However, when the director was asked to expand upon “something,” he mentioned something he already has in the past: the fact that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse shares some similar themes with Death Stranding. “It’s like Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” he said. “Miles thinks he is the only Spider-Man, then different characters from different alternate dimensions also become Spider-Man and meet up, all of a sudden Miles is not alone. Of course, Death Stranding will be different, but it’s a clue towards what the game is about.”

Needless to say, Death Stranding is going to be an interesting experience. In case you are unaware of what is to come, here’s more:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is set to arrive on November 8th for PlayStation 4. For more on what the upcoming title is all about, check out some of our previous coverage.

