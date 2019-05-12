Death Stranding Borrows Popular Feature From Metal Gear Solid V

Hideo Kojima has revealed that Death Stranding will borrow a feature from his last game, Metal Gear Solid V. More specifically, according to Kojima some aspects of the Forward Operating Base from the latest Metal Gear Solid game will be in Death Stranding in some fashion. Unfortunately, Kojima doesn’t provide any further elucidation, leaving us with nothing but a vague promise. However, that’s one more vague promise than we had before, so we’ll take it.

For those that don’t know: in Metal Gear Solid V, your FOB was an extension of your Mother Base, but not physically. For the purpose of the campaign it was essentially a second Mother Base that provided you extra room for your units, which in turned allowed more staffs, which in turn allowed you level up faster. Beyond this, it was attached to the game’s online invasion mode and PvP matches. How this will fit into Death Stranding, who knows, but from the sounds of it, Kojima is tweaking the concept quite a bit.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know much about Death Stranding, but hopefully that will change soon. Kojima has been teasing a new Death Stranding trailer, and that we will hear more about the game in the next month or so. In other words, hopefully we’ll know more about the game soon. But knowing Kojima, we won’t entirely know what Death Stranding is until we get our hands on it.

Death Stranding is in development for the PS4 and possibly the PS5. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window.

