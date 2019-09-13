Death Stranding Reveals Its Best and Its Worst Features Yet

Yesterday, during its lengthy and revealing 49-minute gameplay demo at Tokyo Game Show, Hideo Kojima and Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed Death Stranding’s best and worst feature. And no, neither involve babies in tanks or Norman Reedus urinating. The best feature promises to turn to Death Stranding into an SSX game without the snow. No, there’s no snowboard in the game, but there’s something better: a hoverboard. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to do any sick nasty tricks on it, but it does look fun to use, which makes sense, it’s a hoverboard after all.

That said, excitement over the hoverboard was quickly killed with word that there will be real-life product placement in the game, something that isn’t exactly new for a Kojima game, but something I’ve never liked, no matter the reason for said product placement. More specifically, in Death Stranding, you drink Monster Energy drinks to restore your stamina.

Again, weird product placement isn’t new for Kojima. Metal Gear Solid also did it. That said, while the Monster Energy drinks negate the hoverboarding, thankfully Kojima had one more killer feature to reveal that tipped the scale: you have the option to stand or sit when you use the toilet in the game.

Death Stranding is set to release on November 8 via the PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the strange PlayStation game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” reads an official synopsis of the game. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”