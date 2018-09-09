Death Stranding: New Trailer, Release Date Announcement May Be Coming Soon

Hideo Kojima’s studio, Kojima Productions, has announced that there will be a Death Stranding stage presentation at the Tokyo Game Show this year.

More specifically, Kojima and the game’s cast members will be on stage, on September 23rd, to presumably talk about Death Stranding.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether or not Kojima and co. are bringing any new gameplay footage or a trailer with them for the stage presentation, or if the show will simply be reserved for talking about the game and its cast.

Kojima Productions is back at #TokyoGameShow2018, with a stage show on Sept 23 featuring Hideo Kojima and cast members of the Japanese version!! Also, look for the Kojima Productions Store.! //t.co/7BgvhbgaD5 pic.twitter.com/0d9EwWoZdR — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 5, 2018

However, while we may not get a new trailer or chunk of gameplay during its stage presentation, we could get it elsewhere, like during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s media showcase. If Kojima and Sony are going out of there way to host a stage presentation, you would presume it is a part of a much bigger presence at the show.

It also raises the question: will we finally get a release date or release window? This seems unlikely, but if Sony wants to make a splash at the show, which it is sometimes in the habit of doing, that would surely be one way of doing it.

While it’s unlikely Death Stranding will be dated at TGS, there’s a much higher chance we are getting a new trailer or at least some new footage, especially when you consider that Kojima is seemingly teasing as much lately.

Death Stranding is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4. At the moment, it is without a release date or even a vaguer release window. Hopefully, that will be ending soon, but don’t cross your fingers too hard, Kojima games tend to brew in development for quite sometime before release.

