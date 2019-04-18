‘Death Stranding’ May Be Coming to PS5

There’s been multiple reports, leaks, and speculation suggesting that Hideo Kojima’s first game since leaving Konami to work with Sony Interactive Entertainment, Death Stranding, will release this year. However, recently, Sony’s Mark Cerny announced the PS5 in an info-dump style and confirmed that the transition from PS4 to PS5 will be “gentle,” and this will mean that several games will launch on both platforms as cross-gen releases. And it looks like Death Stranding is one of these games.

When asked by Wired if Death Stranding will be one of these cross-gen releases, Cerny apparently smiled and opted to say nothing. An official spokesperson then reiterated that the highly-anticipated game is coming to PS4, but many have taken Cerny’s smile as all the confirmation they need. And if Death Stranding is a cross-gen release, we presumably won’t see it until 2020 at the earliest.

As you can see, it’s all a bit ambiguous at the moment, which is actually pretty fitting, because everything about Death Stranding is pretty ambiguous at this point.

Death Stranding is in development for PS4 and possibly PS5. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated action-adventure title, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official story synopsis:

“Besieged by death’s tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

