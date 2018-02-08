Death Stranding Role Teased by Metal Gear Solid Actress

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding game is almost as mysterious as he is, though we have finally at least received a full trailer from the man himself at last year’s Game Awards. Though Kojima-san has kept to his usual self, another look inside the game may have just been revealed by the lovely Stefanie Joosten from Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Joosten recently took to her social media account to post a series of pictures that many scouring the internet looking for clues believe mean she will have a significant role in the upcoming game. A role, mind you, that was previously believed to be held by Emma Stone (which later were proved false).

All four images can be seen below, which a gradual build up to a close shot looking at an array of broken seashells. The scene, and the beach, bear an uncanny similarity to the setting towards the end of last year’s reveal. Check them out yourself to see what we mean:

Immediately fans were quick to point out the similarities:

Hideo Kojima himself is renowned for posting pictures with double meanings and if the above fans are correct, it seems like Miss Joosten has learned to do the same from the master himself.

Think we’re being paranoid? Check out this post from just last month where she was meeting with the studio that is working on Death Stranding’s engine, Guerrilla Games:

Had a great time visiting the amazing @Guerrilla Games studio in Amsterdam today! A studio to be proud of! @hermenhulst pic.twitter.com/4Y0nyZLhFD — Stefanie Joosten (@stefanieGMJ) January 24, 2018

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, nor denied, but 2018 is already shaping up to be a fantastic year for reveals and we’re hoping for a little more concrete info on the upcoming game!

Death Stranding is still in development at this time exclusively for the PlayStation 4.