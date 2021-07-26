Deathloop ESRB Rating Is All Blood, Drugs, and Violence

✖

The upcoming video game Deathloop from Arkane Lyon is finally officially set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on September 14th following several delays, and as expected, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) rating for the title has been made public prior to the launch. Given what we've seen of the video game, including our recent preview, it is not all that shocking that the full rating summary includes things like "an over-engineered auto-erotic asphyxiator" and that there will be cursing, but it's still an interesting look at the contents of Deathloop.

More specifically, Deathloop is rated "M" for Mature by the ESRB with the following tags: Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Sexual Themes, and Strong Language. Here is the full ESRB rating summary for Deathloop, straight from the source:

"This is a first-person shooter in which players follow the story of two assassins trapped in a mysterious time loop on a fictional island. Both characters must assassinate key figures in order to break or protect the loop. Players use machetes, pistols, and sniper rifles to kill human enemies by means of stealth, melee, and ranged combat. Fighting is often frenetic, with frequent gunfire, screams of pain, explosions, and large blood-splatter effects. Some weapons/attacks can decapitate or dismember enemies. Cutscenes depict further instances of intense violence: players' character stabbed repeatedly in first-person; characters shot in the head at close range. During one sequence, a character is seen in a room while sexual moaning sounds are heard. Characters sometimes reference drugs (e.g., uppers, downers) and getting/being high on fictional drugs (e.g., 'Looks like an over-engineered auto-erotic asphyxiator...Also, it's going to smoke us up. Get us high.'). The words 'f**k,' 'c*nt,' and 'sh*t' appear in the game."

As noted above, Deathloop is scheduled to launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on September 14th. It had previously been set to release in May. Considering that Xbox purchased Bethesda, the parent company of developer Arkane Studios, it seems like it will inevitably release for the Xbox Series X|S at some point as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Deathloop right here.

