Dell Reveals Alienware Concept UFO PC Gaming Handheld

To say that the Nintendo Switch has had a massive impact on the video game industry would be an understatement. The handheld hybrid has proven to be such a success for Nintendo, that it’s almost surprising that no other gaming company has tried a similar concept. Dell’s new Alienware Concept UFO PC gaming handheld, however, just might be the closest thing. Revealed at CES 2020, the concept device would allow PC gamers to take their titles on the go, operating in a very similar fashion to Switch. The device can dock with a traditional PC via USB-C cord, and even has detachable controllers and a kickstand.

Breaking: Dell announces the Alienware Concept UFO PC gaming handheld at #CES2020 More info to come pic.twitter.com/X3uxmvemVY — CNET (@CNET) January 6, 2020

It would be interesting to see how Dell would market the Alienware Concept UFO PC. Website Tom’s Guide went hands-on with the device, and predicts that in its current state, it could cost somewhere in the ballpark of $500-1000, putting it in a very different price category from Nintendo Switch, which retails from $199-299. At that price point, it would likely remain more of an interesting novelty for PC gamers than a direct competitor in the console industry.

There are, of course, some hurdles that could prevent the system from truly taking off. PC games don’t work the same as console titles. They run on different game launchers, which could make the system’s library feel less unified when compared to other consoles. That could also make it less appealing to casual buyers, who aren’t as familiar with the various intricacies of PC gaming, especially if the price tag ends up being equally prohibitive.

Regardless, Dell’s Alienware Concept UFO PC certainly looks like a compelling piece of hardware. With its 8-inch screen and aluminum casing, it looks less like a knock-off and more like a polished product that could appeal strongly to PC gamers looking for the next big thing. With Nintendo showing gamers the appeal of playing massive, console experiences on the go, it only seemed inevitable that someone else would try to make a similar product. Of course, it should also be noted that this product is in very early development stages, so it could be some time before Dell officially releases the device.

What do you think of Dell’s Alienware Concept UFO PC? Would you be interested in playing PC games on the go? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!