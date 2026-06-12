5 Features Pokemon Pokopia’s First Expansion Absolutely Needs to Add

At long last, Pokemon Pokopia has announced its first major expansion. Or really, its first three major expansions. During the June Nintendo Direct, we got our first look at a new underwater region headed to Pokopia with Part 1 of the new Expansion Pass. Named Bubbly Basin, this first DLC arrives in August 2026. And it’s going to be a big one, adding a whole new region full of new Pokemon, items, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Pokemon and a new region are incredibly exciting additions to Pokemon Pokopia. Never mind that my entire paradise is still a mess that needs fixing, I’m ready to use Dive to head to the Bubbly Basin ASAP. However, as much as I love Pokopia, it’s Part 2 of the expansion pass I’ve really got my eye on. Because this part of the Expansion Pass is bringing “additional new features,” which tells me two things. First, we’re likely getting some new features with Bubbly Basin. And second, we could finally be getting fixes for a few of the game’s most irritating issues. So, here are the 5 things I really hope to see with Pokopia‘s Expansion Pass DLC.

5) Clarity & Customization for Ditto’s Comfort Level

Screenshot by ComicBook

Like other Pokemon in Pokopia, Ditto has a comfort level. But given that we play as Ditto, it can be a bit trickier to figure out what it wants compared to other Poke Pals. We can’t simply ask ourselves what we need to feel more cozy, the way we can check in with other Pokemon. There are two possible solutions to this problem, and I’d love to see them arrive with one of the planned DLC expansions.

First, the game could simply give us an easier way to tell what Ditto wants/needs to feel comfortable. Maybe a journal, or a prompt to check in with ourselves at mirrors. But many players want to take it a step further. Since we are Ditto, why not let us customize our ideal habitat? Then, not only can we more easily tell what will make Ditto’s comfort level better, we can tailor it to best live alongside our favorite Pokemon.

4) Bulk Relic Appraisal System

Screenshot by ComicBook

Blathers is my least favorite Animal Crossing character for a reason. But honestly, that chatty owl is a speed relic appraiser compared to Professor Tangrowth. Not only are they equally chatty, they also make you offer up every single relic separately for appraisal. Though the PC in Pallete Town can make things a bit quicker, Pokemon Pokopia desperately needs an easier system to appraise multiple relics at once.

In theory, finding and appraising relics should be fun. But it feels like a slog because of how long it takes to find out what those items you found really are. That adds to the frustration of uncovering the same old relics time and time again. It doesn’t have to be this way. Let Professor Tangrowth learn from Blathers and just appraise every relic in our inventory at once. Please and thank you.

3) Item Recycling/Trash Options

Screenshot by ComicBook

As it stands, I’m probably the top offender for Dream Island litter in Pokopia. After all, the best way to get rid of items you don’t want right now is to just… dump them on a Dream Island. But there are so many better options that could be added instead. I’m begging for a way to recycle or even just throw items away in Pokopia.

This feature basically creates itself. They’re already adding new Pokemon, so why not have one of them add a new skill that recycles or trashes unwanted items? Heck, they could turn our unwanted items into another type of trash for Trubbish to enjoy. Whatever the solution, I’d love for Pokopia to add a better way to get rid of duplicate and unwanted items, but I am struggling over here.

2) Warning Message or “Undo” To Prevent Accidental Pokemon Habitat Destruction

Screenshot by ComicBook

Who among us hasn’t accidentally destroyed a Pokemon’s home or habitat, only to be wracked with guilt? Whether it’s moving a punching bag and ruining Machamp’s day or accidentally busting down the door, it’s way too easy to destroy habitats by mistake. I’d love to see a solution for this problem, because my heart can’t handle those sad, homeless Pokemon anymore.

There are a few ways this could work. A warning message before you pick up or destroy something that will “unmake” a habitat is one way. Or, they could add a way to quickly undo an action that has unwanted results. That would honestly help when building things, too, since some of us (ahem, me) are forever putting blocks in the wrong place.

1) Streamlined Universal Storage System

Screenshot by ComicBook

I think I speak for pretty much every Pokopia fan when I say…. give us a better storage system and give it to us ASAP. With the current system, it’s far too easy to lose track of important items. Even if you have your storage chests in a particular biome well organized, you still may wind up having to travel across biomes to find something you need. And that is, hands down, the most frustrating thing about Pokopia.

Most players want a universal storage system, where we can access our storage from any biome, at any time. I’d settle for a way to easily search for where a certain item is, rather than traveling from Bleak Beach to the Sparkling Skylands and beyond, hunting for my Mysterious Goggles. This would go hand in hand with other fixes we need, like better ways to get rid of items and bulk appraisal for relics. Honestly, though, if Game Freak gives us just one new feature in part 1 of the Pokemon Pokopia expansion, let it be a fix for the storage system. Please, I beg.

What feature do you most hope to see added to Pokemon Pokopia with the DLC? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!