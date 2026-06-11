Steam Giving Away 93-Rated PC Game for Free

A Steam game with a 93 rating is being given away for free on the Valve platform between now and June 15. The offer is available to all PC gamers with a Steam account, as well as Steam Deck users, as the PC game in question is Steam Deck Verified. Normally, the PC game costs $20 on Steam, and it has never been given away for free before, and there’s little reason to expect it to ever be given away again.

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More specifically, for roughly the next four days, all PC gamers on Steam can grab Scythe Dev Team and tinyBuild’s horror adventure game, Happy’s Humble Burger Farm. As alluded to, this is a fan favorite on Steam. To this end, the free PC game has 1,647 user reviews, with a 93% approval rating. This gives the game a “Very Positive” rating, which is the second highest rating possible on Steam, and only a couple of points short of the highest rating. And as noted, the game is Steam Deck Verified and has been since the launch of the machine. However, it actually fell out of compatibility over time, but an update released today remedied that. As for why the game has been made free, it is to promote the pair’s upcoming July release, Happy’s Humble Burgatory, which is a successor to this new free download.

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“10/10”

Happy’s Humble Burger Farm does not have a Metacritic score to provide insight into its quality, leaving only its user reviews. And its user reviews are very good, praising its story, atmosphere, and the scares it provides.

“I was holding off on getting this game; I’ve wanted it since the full version released, and I don’t think I should’ve waited at all. This game was extremely good; the story is really good, and the ambience and overall design of this game just gave it an eerie edge to the whole atmosphere of the game,” reads one of these user reviews. Another adds: “Great game, pretty creepy, and great lore. 10/10”

As for the game itself, you are the new hire at Happy’s Humble Burger Farm, where you will be responsible for serving customers and keeping the restaurant running overnight, alone. Don’t mess up, though, because when you mess up, things go very wrong, and when things go wrong, owner Happy the Humble Heifer gets very, very upset.

For those planning on checking out this free Steam game thanks to the free download, expect a game that is about five to seven hours long, on average. Many of the Steam user reviews actually have longer than this, suggesting there is a replayability quality to the game as well.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.