6 Most Powerful Heroes in Resident Evil, Ranked

The Resident Evil series has become a massive universe filled with fan-favorite characters. Thankfully, Capcom is smart enough to continue bringing back several characters and building up their legacies. Still, even a few of the one-off characters have had impressive on-screen resumes. When you’re talking about the good guys, there are a few who stand out as the strongest in the series’ history. Of course, that metric isn’t limited to physical strength, as a few characters are just as good at fighting as their beefier counterparts.

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Here are the six strongest heroes in Resident Evil history.

6) Hunk

In Resident Evil Requiem, Hunk seemed to become a quasi-bad guy, but that’s always been a little true. After all, the guy used to work for Umbrella security and is now a legendary mercenary. However, he is a playable protagonist, so I’m including him on this list.

Hunk’s biggest claim to fame is that he single-handedly made his way out of Raccoon City back in 1998, facing down hordes of zombies and even stronger monsters during his trek. This guy might not have much of a personality, but he is a cold-blooded killer who can hang with just about anybody in RE history.

5) Carlos Oliviera

Carlos’ starring turn in the Resident Evil 3 remake might’ve been short-lived, but it sure was memorable. Instead of using a dodge like Jill Valentine, whom I’ll get to soon, Carlos just punches zombies in the face.

Now, I’m not sure exactly how much a zombie needs to bite you to infect you with a virus, but punching them in the mouth seems like a mistake. That just shows how tough Carlos is. He also has access to high-powered weapons and is able to hold his own next to Jill in their fight against Nemesis. I won’t give him too much credit for taking down that monster, but it has to be mentioned.

4) Jill Valentine

Image courtesy of Capcom

Speaking of Jill, she just barely falls outside the top three. Because of her iconic fight against Nemesis, which she largely killed on her own, I almost vaulted her above the next guy on this list. However, Capcom has pushed Jill to the back burner far too often of late, which hurts her opportunities to improve her monster-killing resume.

Hopefully, she comes back to the forefront someday soon. Not only is Jill arguably the best character in Resident Evil history, but she could use a few more notches on her belt to keep up with the characters who pop up more often. She absolutely deserves more time in the spotlight.

3) Leon Kennedy

Some might argue Leon should move higher up this list. After all, his escapades during Resident Evil 4 saw him take on a cult and rescue the President’s daughter with limited help. That shows how much he’s grown since first showing up in Raccoon City all those years ago as a rookie cop.

Plus, his romp through Resident Evil Requiem showed that, despite nearing retirement age, Leon could still take out zombies better than just about anybody. So, if you want to make this a tie with the next character, I wouldn’t fight too much. The only reason I have him down here is that I’ve never seen Leon punch a boulder. Call me when that changes.

2) Chris Redfield

Speaking of the old boulder-puncher, Chris Redfield is certainly the most prominent Resident Evil character. He’s skipped a few games here and there, but you can generally count on him at least making a cameo appearance in most games. And when he does briefly appear, expect him to turn at least a few zombies into mincemeat.

It’s more than just the famous boulder punch. Chris has more than proven himself as both a fighter and military leader. This guy’s kill count is ludicrous at this point, which would make him an easy winner here, if not for the next guy, who has an ace up his sleeve. That said, if you’re talking about normal humans, Chris tops the list.

1) Jake Muller

Image Courtesy of Capcom

The only person ranked above Chris is Albert Wesker’s son. That means Jake has access to a few abilities that our normal heroes do not, including genetic immunity. I’ve never been in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, but that seems pretty important when fighting bad guys.

Toss in an increased healing factor and peak human strength, and you get a character who stands tall above everyone else due to his genetic superiority. It’s also not like he’s simply relying on having Wesker’s genes. Jake did go out and learn how to fight during his days as a mercenary, showing that he’s dedicated to the art of fighting. It’d be nice to see him appear in a future game, but Jake might be too powerful for Capcom to ever bring him back.

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